BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced its football season opener against Illinois will be on a Friday night under the lights this season.
The Hoosiers will host the Illini on Sept. 2 in their first Friday opener at Memorial Stadium in school history. Kickoff time and television will be announced at a later date.
The Hoosiers last kicked off a campaign on a Friday in 2005 at Central Michigan and last played on a Friday in 2018 at Minnesota. In 2017, IU opened on a Thursday night at Memorial Stadium against Ohio State, jumping ahead 14-13 at halftime before falling 49-21 to the Buckeyes.
IU is looking to bounce back from a 2-10 season in 2021 after posting back-to-back winning seasons in 2019 and 2020 that ended with January bowl appearances. Illinois went 5-7 in its first year under head coach Bret Bielema in 2021, which included an upset at Penn State.
