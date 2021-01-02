It was supposed to be statement Saturday, the day Indiana would cap a decades-long bowl losing streak and show the College Football Playoff Committee it made a mistake keeping the Hoosiers out of a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.
Instead IU’s feel-good 2020 football season came to a surprising and disappointing end in 2021, as the No. 7 Hoosiers lost 26-20 to undermanned Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
The Hoosiers may have tempted fate too much by choosing to cover their Big Ten patches on their uniforms for the Outback Bowl with LEO patches. Indiana coach Tom Allen sent out a statement the night before the game explaining it wasn’t meant as a jab at the conference but as a way to display a mantra that has carried the Hoosiers throughout his four-year tenure: Love Each Other.
Asked again about the Big Ten patch controversy Saturday after the loss, Allen stood by his statement Friday.
“The statement is what I’m going to say, and that’s how I’m going to end it,” Allen said.
IU (6-2), which entered the game as a nine-point favorite, had a last-gasp effort to drive for a winning score. But the Hoosiers turned the ball over on downs at the Ole Miss 41-yard line with 55 seconds left. IU drove to the Ole Miss 32-yard line, but two negative plays -- losing 2 yards on a screen to Whop Philyor on first down and a sack on second down -- set the Hoosiers back. Faced with 4th-and-18 and under pressure, IU quarterback Jack Tuttle’s desperation pass fell incomplete.
“It really put us in a bad spot,” Allen said of the two negative plays.
Tuttle played most of the game through a separation in his right (throwing) shoulder, which he said occurred early in the game. He completed 26 of 45 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
"There’s no excuse, right? But, yeah, it sucked,” Tuttle said. “But, like I said, it’s for my team. I have to find a way to get the job done. I love them, and we’re going to come back stronger.”
Indiana got off to a slow offensive start, and Ole Miss pounced, jumping to a 13-3 halftime lead. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who earned Outback Bowl MVP honors, passed for 235 of his 342 yards in the first half. Corral found tight end Casey Kelly on a 5-yard TD pass to put Ole Miss up 13-3. Ole Miss had a chance to pad its lead, but IU blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt from kicker Luke Logan, keeping the deficit at 10 points at halftime.
Ole Miss played without several of its offensive standouts, including wide receiver Elijah Moore, tight end Kenny Yeboah and running back Jerrion Ealy, but still managed to generate 493 yards with its high-tempo offense.
“That definitely played a factor in the game,” IU linebacker Micah McFadden said. “I saw a lot of guys tightening up toward the end of the game and some even toward the middle of the game. It was tough to get subs in. They were definitely moving on us and going fast.”
Ole Miss (5-5) extended its lead to 20-6 on a 4-yard TD run by Snoop Conner in the third quarter. That’s when Indiana mounted its comeback, behind the running of Stevie Scott III. Scott, who finished with 19 carries for 99 yards and two TDs, cut the Ole Miss lead to 20-13 on a 3-yard TD out of the wildcat with 14:58 remaining. After Logan missed a 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, IU mounted another touchdown drive, with receiver Miles Marshall coming up with a clutch sideline grab on third down. Scott capped the TD drive with a 2-yard run from the wildcat, tying the score at 20 with 5:58 left.
But IU offensive lineman Tim Weaver was whistled for a personal foul on the extra point. The penalty pushed back the kickoff 15 yards and set up Ole Miss in good field position on its subsequent drive. Starting at its own 37-yard line, Corral drove Ole Miss down the field quickly, connecting with quarterback-turned-receiver J.R. Plumlee on a 44-yard pass down to IU’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, Corral found Dontario Drummond on a 3-yard TD for the go-ahead score, putting Ole Miss up 26-20 with 4:12 left.
The loss extended IU’s bowl losing streak to six games. IU’s last bowl win remains the 1991 Copper Bowl, a game in which the Hoosiers shut out Baylor 24-0.
"I’m the head coach, and this loss falls on me,” Allen said. “That’s the way it works, and I accept it. And that's what makes it hurt so much. I wanted it for these kids so bad."
