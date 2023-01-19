As Indiana’s women’s basketball program reaches new heights, milestones are quickly falling by the wayside.
Indiana established two big milestones after an 83-72 victory at newly resurgent No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday.
Indiana’s 17-1 record is its best since the program began in 1971-72. It was also coach Teri Moren’s 189th victory as Indiana’s coach, pushing her past Jim Izzard as Indiana’s winningest coach.
The latter milestone was chief on the minds of the Hoosiers present after the game. Both Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger wore T-shirts in the postgame press conference paying tribute to Moren’s achievement.
“When I was recruited here, I could see the vision that Coach Moren had for the program. She’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. She hates to lose way more than she loves to win, and I think that’s evident with her passion on and off the court and for us. It’s a special thing,” Holmes said after the Hoosiers’ win at Illinois.
Moren would rather not reflect on a milestone in the middle of a season that heralds so much for the Hoosiers.
“I’m glad it’s over. We can move forward. I know the media was thinking about it. We weren’t thinking about it,” Moren said.
The “interested media” wasn’t having that, however, and Moren — who came to Indiana from Indiana State in 2014 — did show appreciation for those who have been with her on the journey to Indiana’s top spot.
“You do reflect on how you got here. (Former Indiana athletic director) Fred Glass is the one who hired me and gave me the chance,” Moren said. “You think about the other assistants from the past who have gone through here — Rhet Wierzba being the longest one, he’s been here for all of them, as well as Liz Connover and Bree Schumacher.
“You think about things like that. It’s a terrific milestone, and I was happy we were able to do it with his group. It’s a snapshot moment you take in your mind and remember it for the rest of your life.”
As for the 17-1 record? Indiana’s only loss was at Michigan State on Dec. 29 when the team was still without Berger. The Illinois game was her fourth back from her knee injury, and the Hoosiers haven’t skipped a beat.
“You don’t have to have deep conversations with them. They’re all competitors, they’re all veterans, they’re all experienced and once they step between the lines, (they know) what it’s going to require to win a game. They’re great students of the game, and they have a high IQ,” Moren said.
Indiana has risen to the occasion in big games and has a tough stretch ahead where it will need to do so again.
Indiana next plays at No. 14 Michigan on Monday and No. 2 Ohio State visits Assembly Hall next Thursday for a showdown with national as well as Big Ten ramifications.
Indiana’s schedule from Feb. 5 onward is brutal — two games against No. 10 Iowa, rematches with Ohio State and Michigan and two contests against arch-rival Purdue.
“I think there’s one key (to winning big games), and that’s Grace Berger being back. She makes everyone around her better, and there’s a comfort level knowing that Grace is back on the floor with us. She’s our leader. In that stretch (without Berger), we won games, but they weren’t as easy as we wanted them to be. I’m encouraged,” Moren said.
HOLMES CONTINUES EXCELLENCE
Berger may be back, but the Hoosiers have benefitted from the presence of Holmes throughout the season.
She recorded her eighth double-double against the Fighting Illini with 30 points and 10 rebounds. What’s remarkable is all of Holmes’ double-doubles have come against high-major competition. She’s only failed to reach a double-double twice in Indiana’s eight Big Ten games.
After missing part of the 2021-22 season, Holmes has attacked the 2022-23 season with missionary zeal.
“She’s healthy. It seems like an easy answer, but she comes in and does her work everyday and does the extra, more than what’s required,” Moren said. “Her teammates believe in her. She has a maturity, but she feels she has a responsibility that she has to show up for us. If there’s an area she’s grown the most, it’s mentally.”
Holmes also benefits from the assortment of riches on the arc. Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish and Grace Berger are all scorers who make it tough to collapse defenders on Holmes. Point guard Chloe Moore-McNeil runs the show with confidence, too.
“There’s not many people on our team you can leave open on the perimeter. When it comes to the double-team coming, we’ve done a really good job of working on it in practice, getting reps for me, seeing the double team and making the right read out of it. My teammates and coaches trust that I’ll make the right decision,” Holmes said.
The Gorham, Maine, native even added another trait to her repertoire against Illinois — she had a season-high six steals.