Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.