BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana women’s basketball team will participate in the 2023 Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 23-25 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Hoosiers will participate in the Island Division, where they will face off against Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) in a nationally televised game at 6 p.m. on FOX and against Princeton on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.
Tennessee leads the all-time series 2-1 as the two programs met last year in a 79-67 Indiana win in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Nov. 14, 2022. The all-time series with Princeton is tied at 1-1, most recently meeting in the round of 32 in 2022 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall where the Hoosiers pulled out the 56-55 victory. The only other meeting with the Ivy League foe was in 1978.
The 2023-24 Hoosier roster will feature four returners from a team that finished 28-4 overall and 16-2 in Big Ten play. The program won the Big Ten regular season championship outright for the first time in 40 years. First team All-American Mackenzie Holmes highlights Indiana’s roster for the upcoming season along with five other All-Big Ten selections from last season in rising seniors Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish, graduate student Sara Scalia and rising sophomore Yarden Garzon.
Travel packages for the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.womensfortmyerstipoff.com/travel.