The Indiana women’s basketball team will host an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time in school history, as the Hoosiers earned a No. 3 seed in the Bridgeport, Connecticut, region Sunday.
IU will begin tournament play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday against No. 14 seed Charlotte, then will face the winner of the matchup between No. 6 Kentucky and No. 11 Princeton on Monday if it can advance.
Last season, IU made its deepest run in NCAA Tournament history, reaching the Elite Eight before falling to Arizona in San Antonio, Texas. The Hoosiers return all five starters from last season’s team, including veteran point guard Ali Patberg and All-Big Ten standouts Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes, Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary.
IU (22-8) is coming off a run to the Big Ten tournament final last week. The No. 3 seed is its highest in school history. Last year, IU was a No. 4 seed.
IU is 6-7 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and will make its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history and fourth under head coach Teri Moren.
Session and general admission tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. through IU’s ticket office.
If IU can make it out of its host regional, it will travel to Bridgeport to play in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Connecticut is the No. 2 seed in the region, with North Carolina State at the No. 1 seed.
The Final Four will take place April 1-3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
