BLOOMINGTON – After a breakout junior season, Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor contemplated declaring for the NFL draft.
But Philyor was convinced to stay after a conversation with his mother, Holley Mouling.
“Nobody in my family ever graduated college before,” said Philyor, who is on track to earn a degree in liberal arts. “Nobody ever made it to college, so me and my sister, we wanted to be the first people to graduate from college, so that’s probably the main reason.”
The speedy Philyor also wanted to spend more time with his teammates and to try to do something special in his final year with the Hoosiers. Coming off a 2019 season that included 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five TDs, Philyor won’t be sneaking up on teams this season. Philyor was the focal point of Tennessee’s game plan in the Gator Bowl last January, and the Vols held the second-team, All-Big Ten wide receiver to just one catch for 1 yard.
IU co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Grant Heard has challenged Philyor to read and understand coverages designed to stop him.
“I feel comfortable about him knowing our playbook and what we ask him to do from our end,” Heard said. “Now I’m putting pressure on him to know more defenses. What they’re trying to do to take him away, to take certain plays away, why we’re calling certain stuff, just to open his mind up and become a more well-rounded football player.”
The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Philyor said he’s ready to face more double-teams, and expects there to be a trickle-down effect to the rest of an IU offense that ranked second in the Big Ten in passing last season. Philyor had three games in which he had 10 or more catches and four games in which he had 100 or more yards receiving.
“I’m a spread-the-wealth guy,” Philyor said. “I want to see everybody brought in. I want to see everybody doing their thing, so if they double-cover me somebody is going to be — (Ty) Fry(fogle) is going to be open. It might open up the run game for Stevie (Scott) … I just want to see the group succeed. The ball is fixing to get spread a lot this year.”
New IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said it will be up to other receivers to step up to make that plan work.
“Whop is a guy that has earned touches,” Sheridan said. “He’s explosive with the football, he loves to play, certainly a guy we plan on featuring … the challenge is for us to develop depth to where they double Whop or create or tilt the coverage to Whop’s way then other people have to separate and get open and deliver the football.”
With seniors Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale gone, Philyor has taken on a leadership role with IU’s receiving corps, inviting them over to his house for dinner.
“I cook food for them, and then we watch film. We go over the plays, so I challenge all my receivers,” Philyor said. “I challenge everybody in the receiver room to know everything so they can be ready whenever.”
Mostly, though, Philyor is happy to be back playing football again, after a spring in which workouts were wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. IU also had two weeks of voluntary workouts paused in late July due to a team coronavirus outbreak but returned to the field for fall camp Thursday with players wearing face coverings for safety.
Philyor compared going without football this spring to being like the Tasmanian Devil character in the Bugs Bunny cartoons.
“You know the Tasmanian Devil, they just put him in the box. He can’t really do nothing. He’s just spinning in a box,” Philyor said. “That’s how I felt like. I can’t really — I just felt like I was in a box …
“When I’m up here, I don’t really leave the house because I don’t want to bring nothing to the facility, so I’m just like the Tasmanian Devil. Looney Tunes. I’m in the box just spinning. They are going to have some trouble because they let us all out of the box. They’re in some trouble this year. We can’t really do want we want. We’re all Tasmanian Devils, basically.”
