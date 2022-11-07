BLOOMINGTON – Very often, the opening game of a season is about triangulating expectation versus any signs of concern.
For No. 13 Indiana in its opener against Morehead State on Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers zeroed in about right where everyone expected them to be.
Morehead State hung around until the early part of the second half, but the Hoosiers demonstrated their class and buried the Eagles with a second-half onslaught on their way to an 88-53 victory.
Indiana dominated the under-sized Eagles, relentlessly using their size to maximum effect. The Hoosiers scored 53 points in the paint, the main reason Indiana made 61% of its shots.
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau co-led the Hoosiers with 15 points each. Jackson-Davis was dominant, adding seven rebounds, while playing just 23 minutes.
Reneau, a highly touted freshman from Miami, was 6-for-8 from the field, fulfilling hopes he could provide the Hoosiers with another source of offense.
“I’ve been saying since he got here, you can’t speed him up. He gets to his spots. I have to guard him every day in practice,” Indiana forward Race Thompson said of Reneau. ‘He has really good footwork, ball fakes.”
Fellow freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.
“They don’t play like freshman. They play like they belong,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Indiana’s size meant the lane was off limits for the Eagles on the other side of the floor. Forced into a predictable offense that moved the ball out from any penetration, Morehead State committed 21 turnovers.
The only minuses for Indiana? The Hoosiers missed six of their first seven free throws, and Xavier Johnson struggled with turnovers and fouls.
Woodson identified one other area of improvement he wants to see.
“It was a solid game. I just don’t like that we’re missing free throws. That really bothers me,” Woodson said. “We have to get better in rebounding (Indiana’s edge was just 34-29). They were up one at halftime. We have to have our guards help our bigs rebound.”
With the anticipated starting lineup of Jackson-Davis, Johnson, Thompson, Miller Kopp and super-freshman Schifino-Hood taking the floor, the Hoosiers did what was expected.
A quick 10-3 lead was amassed. The under-sized Eagles couldn’t cope with Indiana’s size on either end of the floor.
Something happened on the way to a first-half Indiana coronation, though, as Morehead State punched back to take a 17-16 lead, using an 8-0 run to do so.
Tamar Bates unlocked a stagnant Indiana offense with five straight points, while the Hoosiers’ defense got aggressive and forced one Morehead State giveaway after another. The Eagles had 10 of their 13 first-half turnovers after the under-12 media timeout.
Woodson was patient with his second unit and youngsters. It paid off as the combination of Hood-Schifino, Bates, Reneau, Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway sent the Hoosiers into lift-off.
“We’re big. That’s a big lineup. You’re liable to see a lot of lineups based on the talent we have,” Woodson said. “All I tell our guys is be ready to play. If I see you’re not giving it to us, then I’ve got to go somewhere else and get it.”
A 13-0 run, primarily with that five on the floor, put a gap on Morehead State (0-1) as the Hoosiers led by 12 at halftime.
“In the summer, we all played with each other. That allowed us to turn this game on. I feel comfortable in my teammates’ style. Whatever team we had out there, it was going to be a good team,” said Geronimo, on the production from his unit.
It was 49-37 five minutes into the second half when the Hoosiers stepped on the gas pedal. Indiana scored on 13 of 17 offensive trips down the floor on its way to 62.1% shooting in the second half. Indiana’s lead ballooned from 12 to 31 during that stretch.
“Our strength is playing inside-out. It’s no secret. They doubled some, and we were able to get the ball out to some of our guys to make shots,” Woodson said. “We turned it up from a defensive standpoint and did what we had to do to win.”
Indiana (1-0) has another tune-up at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday as Bethune-Cookman visits.