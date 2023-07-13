BLOOMINGTON -- Yesterday, Tom Van Arsdale’s pro basketball career was explored. Today it’s Dick’s turn as the pair of Van Arsdale twins are co-No. 2 Indiana pro players whose pro careers began in the 1960s.
Tom just barely outscored Dick when they were at Indiana, Tom had a 1,252-1,240 edge at Indiana by the time their Hoosiers careers ended in 1965, but Dick had the statistical advantage (15,079-14,232) in their NBA years -- to say nothing of better luck in the teams he found himself associated with.
Dick was drafted one spot ahead of Tom in the 1965 NBA Draft, picked 13th overall by the New York Knicks in what was then the second round.
Dick was excellent in the Big Apple. He averaged 12.3 points during his rookie season and peaked at 15.1 points in 1967.
During Dick’s three seasons in New York, the Knicks improved from 30 to 43 wins and there were two playoff appearances, but the Knicks were not able to get past the powerful Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers teams of the time.
In 1968, Dick was left unprotected by the Knicks in the expansion draft and was chosen by the Phoenix Suns. It was in the Valley of the Sun where Dick achieved his greatest NBA fame.
“I’d been starting (for the Knicks) almost from the day I arrived in town. So, yes, I was shocked. When (Knicks general manager) Eddie Donovan told me, my initial reaction was disbelief,” said Dick in the autobiography “Two Of A Kind.”
It worked out fine. Dick played the remainder of his career with the Suns. Contrary to conventional wisdom, the Suns did not fade into the background when they lost the coin flip to get Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969.
The Suns -- who also had Connie Hawkins, Clem Haskins, Gail Goodrich and Paul Silas at the time -- were competitive, including a playoff appearance in 1970. The Suns had a 3-1 series lead over eventual Western Conference champion Los Angeles in 1970 but lost the final three games of that series despite Dick’s 16.4 scoring average.
Dick was one of the unquestioned stars of the team. A three-time All-Star with the Suns, Dick averaged 17.6 points with the Suns, including 21.9 points in 1971.
Late in his Phoenix days, Dick got one more run in the spotlight as the 42-40 Suns made a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals in 1976.
After having fought back from a broken bone in his left arm, he was at his best early in the playoffs with a 9.7 scoring average in a 4-2 series win over Seattle. Then he averaged 9.1 points in a thrilling seven-game series upset win over defending NBA champion Golden State, including 20 points in a double overtime Game 4 victory.
“In the overtimes, I wanted the ball. I thought I could beat Phil (Smith) to the basket, and when I did, I either got a layup or found one of my teammates open on a switch,” Dick said in “Two Of A Kind.”
Phoenix lost 4-2 to Boston in the Finals, but it was a memorable run. In 1976-77, Dick and Tom reunited on the same Suns team, but after a 34-48 season, both retired. Later, Dick had his No. 5 retired by the Suns.
After their careers ended, both settled in Phoenix. Dick later worked in the Suns front office for many years, and Tom went into real estate.
A stroke in 2005 nearly killed Dick, but with Tom at his side, he eventually regained his speech. Partly related to Dick’s convalescence, both got into art and opened a studio in Phoenix.
So which Van Arsdale was better in the NBA? It’s really not important. Both were great and a credit to the game for how hard they played. Basketball Hall Of Famer Billy Cunningham said it best in “Two Of A Kind.”
“In the pros, I think Tom was a little better shooter from the outside and Dick would drive to the basket more. Other than that, I think they both played the same way -- in your face for 48 minutes,” Cunningham said.