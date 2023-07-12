BLOOMINGTON -- They couldn't be separated at birth, so how on Earth can a mere mortal be expected to be able to parse which of the famous Van Arsdale twins -- Dick and Tom -- was the better pro basketball player?
The Indiana icons are famously linked and close with each other to the present day. They were co-Mr. Basketball winners in 1961 at Indianapolis Manual. Both were stars on Branch McCracken’s last Indiana teams.
Tom played 929 games. Dick played 921. Dick averaged 16.4 points. Tom clocked in at 15.3. Their peak scoring averages in the NBA? Tom reached 22.9. Dick’s best was 21.9.
Basketball Reference.com does offer one gap. Dick is credited with 75.2 Win Shares in their compilation of advanced stats while Tom is at 36.6.
Win Shares are a stat influenced by the team a player is playing on. The difference in their total is partly a function of Tom moving around to five different franchises that didn’t win while Dick only played for two and was a part of multiple playoff runs. Flip the script and perhaps the Win Shares flip, too.
So far be it for me to make the choice between the two. We’ll call it a tie, as so many have done before us. Today’s story is dedicated to Tom.
Tom was taken one pick after Dick with the 14th overall pick in the 1965 draft, which was in the second round in the pre-expansion era of the NBA.
That’s when hard luck followed Dick around despite his individual excellence. Chosen by the Detroit Pistons, the Motor City team were perennial losers and missed the playoffs in both of Tom’s seasons in Detroit.
In Tom’s first game, he faced off against Dick’s New York Knicks. He did not care for having to guard his brother during games.
“I guess what bothered me most was that I always wanted Dick to do well. If I was guarding him, I had to take a different attitude,” Tom said in their mutual autobiography “Two Of A Kind.” “I had some good games against him and he against me, but in all the times we played against each other, I seldom got into as good a groove as I did in other games.”
Tom was traded to Cincinnati in 1968, and though the Royals had been perennial contenders in the 1960s, he joined them in decline. The Royals missed the playoffs by a game in 1968 and continued to slide. The franchise was relocated to Kansas City-Omaha as the Kings in 1972, but no playoff bid was forthcoming there, either.
All the while, Tom Van Arsdale produced. During his Royals-Kings career, he averaged 19.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. His peak of 22.9 points came in 1971 in Cincinnati.
During the 1972-73 season, Tom was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, also contenders for many years, but the Sixers fell off a cliff in 1973 and finished with an all-time worst 9-73 record.
Tom was in Philadelphia through the rebuilding process but not the payoff.
“When you lose as much as we did, it is difficult to always be up for games, but somehow Tom managed to do it,” said 76ers forward Steve Mix in “Two Of A Kind.” Mix was Tom’s roommate in Philadelphia. “His attitude was contagious, and I think he played a big role in helping improve the win-loss record.”
Tom was traded to Atlanta near the start of the 1974-75 season. The Hawks were at their 1970s nadir at the time. Finally, Tom was traded to Buffalo in the 1975-76 offseason. Tom took matters into his own hands to force the end to his NBA career he wanted.
“When Buffalo’s trainer called and asked what number I wanted on my uniform, I told him I wasn’t going to come to Buffalo and that they’d better make a deal with Phoenix or I was going to retire,” Tom said in “Two Of A Kind.”
The Suns had made a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals in 1976, but Tom’s last chance to play on a playoff team ended in another playoff-less season as the Suns fell to 34-48 in 1977.
Tom’s 929 career games and his 14,232 points without an NBA playoff appearance are records that still stand.
The subhead on Tom’s 2021 book “Journey Man” says it best, “unlucky, unpredictable and undeniably successful NBA career.”