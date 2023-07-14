BLOOMINGTON -- Take one look at Walt Bellamy’s statistics and it's plain he is one of the best NBA big men of all time.
He averaged 20.1 points and 13.7 rebounds over his 14-year pro career. At 6-foot-11, Bellamy was a force to be reckoned with, but never forget he played in the era where the big man was king, and there were less than half of the teams that presently make up the NBA.
In other words, Bellamy, who died in 2013, battled elite-level talent almost every night, and he was still able to produce at a prodigious level.
Bellamy’s contributions have been recognized in all the right ways. He’s in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s also in the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame, having been an All-American in 1960 -- the year he also won a gold medal with the Olympic team.
Despite his accomplishments, did the world of basketball fully appreciate Bellamy? He played for five different teams, very often toiling for bad ones.
He gained a reputation for inconsistent effort. Even the official NBA story that highlights Bellamy’s career makes mention of this, a rarity where the league normally avoids anything pejorative regarding its legends.
“Walt wasn’t a highly motivated player, night in and night out. He’d have some great games, and then he’d have one where he didn’t show up. But he was an excellent player,” said fellow Indiana alum, one-time teammate and coach Slick Leonard.
Ouch. Was there truth in that? Or was Bellamy a victim of expectation of being a No. 1 overall pick and of the times where if you didn’t obviously appear to be playing hard, you were deemed as not being a hard worker?
Whatever the truth was, Bellamy faced withering criticism during his pro career that seemed at odds with the production he was demonstrating.
Coming off of a monster career at Indiana where he averaged 20.6 points and 15.5 rebounds in his three seasons, Bellamy was drafted first overall in the 1961 draft by the expansion Chicago Packers.
Bellamy was a sensation in the 1961-62 season. He averaged a career-high 31.6 points and 19 rebounds. He was a runaway Rookie of the Year choice.
However, the die was also cast. Bellamy was not playing on a winner. In his expansion days with the Packers, renamed Zephrys and Baltimore Bullets, this could be forgiven. When he was traded to the long-struggling New York Knicks in 1965, he was under the spotlight.
The Knicks did improve in his three years there. He averaged 18.9 points in New York, and the Knicks made the playoffs twice but couldn’t get past the powerful Boston and Philadelphia teams of the time.
Bellamy was traded to struggling Detroit in 1968, where he played for parts of two seasons.
Another deadline trade to Atlanta in 1970 finally gave Bellamy a chance to prove his worth. The Hawks were a surprise in 1970, winning the Western Conference (before the league split into divisions), winning their last eight of nine games to get past the Lakers, though L.A. got revenge in the playoffs with a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference Finals.
In 1971, the Hawks had another strong finish, albeit from a much weaker starting point, to make the playoffs again. Still, “Bells” was a punching bag in some quarters.
“I think the Hawks are kidding themselves. In order to (make a playoff run), they need a consistent, sustained effort from Bellamy. Maybe he can do it, but so far as I'm concerned he hasn't done it in seven or eight years," Cincinnati Royals coach Bob Cousy said in a Sports Illustrated article.
The Hawks made the playoffs again in 1972 and 1973 but never got past the first round. Bellamy averaged 18.5 points and 14.8 rebounds in playoff games, never averaging less than 13.7 points or 12.2 rebounds in any series, those totals amassed in his last series in 1973 when he was 33.
Bellamy finished his career with a one-game stint with the New Orleans Jazz in 1975.
He retired and went into community work and politics. He was active with the NAACP and YMCA in Atlanta, he chaired the affirmative action committee for the Georgia Democratic Party and was the doorkeeper in the Georgia Senate for four years.
Even after his playing career was over, Bellamy had to endure accusations of not playing hard. Bellamy himself had the final word in Sports Illustrated in 1992.
“When I was playing, the coaches kept me in for 48 minutes. When I look at the present player, the guys playing the same position I played, they’re playing 20, 25 minutes,” said Bellamy, who played over 35 minutes per game 10 times in his career.