BLOOMINGTON -- The 1960s were a unique time for the Indiana basketball program.
The 1960s were when the great career of coach Branch McCracken came to an end. He retired after the 1965 season. The 1960s encompassed the majority of successor Lou Watson’s regime, which lasted from 1965-71.
It was a decade that featured only one NCAA Tournament appearance -- in 1967 -- though the Hoosiers did have two other seasons with a .700 winning percentage or better. This was still the era where only the conference champion made the NCAA Tournament.
The 1960s encompassed the New Fieldhouse era, where Indiana played “temporarily” from 1960-71.
The 1960s also represented a spate of Hoosiers alums who went on to become very accomplished pros.
Perhaps no decade has the level of quality Indiana’s 1960s graduates had in the pros. The No. 4 from the 1960s could easily be No. 1 in some of the other decades. Two of the players in CNHI’s 1960s Top 4 have their numbers retired by an NBA franchise.
A reminder, the criteria for which decade a player qualifies under is based on when they were drafted or made their pro debut.
NO. 4 JON MCGLOCKLIN
McGlocklin has had an impact at every one of his basketball spots.
That’s born out in his Hall of Fame legacy. McGlocklin is a member of the Franklin Community High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the Indiana University Athletic Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.
His No. 14 hangs in the rafters at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum as one the jerseys retired by the Bucks.
His legacy goes well beyond the court, however.
To start, McGlocklin (the older nephew of the Jon McGlocklin who starred for the Grizzly Cubs in the 1970s) scored 1,208 career points in a high school career concluded in 1961, and he was recruited by McCracken to play at Indiana.
With the Hoosiers, McGlocklin began to come into his own during the 1964 season when he averaged 15.7 points, third behind Dick and Tom Van Arsdale. This would become a kind of career hallmark for McGlocklin, who often served as a lethal next option after the leading scorer, though he was right there with both Van Arsdales in 1965.
McGlocklin, a two-time captain for the Hoosiers, peaked at 17.2 points in his Indiana season in 1965. He was drafted in the third round by the Cincinnati Royals.
McGlocklin played two years in Cincinnati, averaging a high of 6.7 points in 1967, before he was left unprotected in the expansion draft of 1967. He was selected by the San Diego Rockets, where he averaged 12.1 points in his lone season there in 1968.
Left unprotected when the NBA expanded again in 1968, McGlocklin was selected by the Bucks, and that’s where he found his professional home.
McGlocklin averaged 12.6 points from 1968-76 and was an important part of the Bucks' dominant early 1970s teams. The Bucks won the 1971 NBA title and were runners-up in 1974.
While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated the paint and Oscar Robertson ran the show, McGlocklin was the Bucks’ outside shooting weapon.
His long-range shots were a big part of the Bucks' offense. Most would be 3-point shots by today’s rules, which would greatly increase his final scoring tally of 9,169 if the 3-point rule had been used by the NBA at the time.
McGlocklin averaged 14.9 points in both the 1970 and 1971 playoff runs for the Bucks, including an 84.8% free throw conversion rate in the 1971 title run.
McGlocklin retired in 1976, but his status as a Milwaukee icon only increased after his playing days. He became a much-loved color commentator for the Bucks from 1976-2018.
However, his life contribution that goes well beyond his basketball exploits was as co-founder of the MACC Fund -- Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.
Established in 1976 with broadcaster Eddie Doucette, the MACC Fund was literally part of McGlocklin’s retirement. It was launched during halftime of a 1976 Bucks game.
The MACC Fund has since raised $70 million to fight childhood cancer and is a source of justifiable pride for McGlocklin over and above his fine playing career.
“I'm proud of the MACC Fund, not prideful, proud of the MACC Fund. But we're still losing kids. So until we get to 100% -- and will we in my lifetime? Probably not, but I think we can,” McGlocklin told Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV in 2021. “The doctors tell us we can. When we started the MACC Fund, only 20% of the kids survived a five-year period with all cancers, and today in some cancers we're well over 80%.”