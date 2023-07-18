BLOOMINGTON -- Where the 1960s were a period of transition for Indiana basketball, the 1970s were when the Hoosiers came into full flower.
Bob Knight was hired in 1971, and the program immediately began to win at an elite level.
Though the Hoosiers only won one national championship in the 1970s, as opposed to two under Knight in the 1980s, the program culture was established in the 1970s, particularly via the 1975 and 1976 teams that combined to go 63-1 in two remarkable seasons.
Which makes it strange, as opposed to the 1960s, where Indiana cranked out four long-term NBA stars, the 1970s pro output from former Hoosiers was not quite at the same height.
Not that it was bad. All of the players featured this week had long NBA (or ABA) careers, but only one could be deemed a big star or the best player on his pro teams.
A reminder, the criteria for which decade a player qualifies under is based on when they were drafted or made their pro debut. Let’s dive into Indiana’s 1970s.
NO. 4 SCOTT MAY AND BOB WILKERSON
There’s nothing this writer hates more than copping out. The hardest choice in this entire series was determining the final spot in the 1970s Top 4 between Scott May and Bob Wilkerson.
They had remarkably similar NBA careers, both in terms of length and production. Neither played for a championship team, though Wilkerson was a key part of the mostly forgotten, but excellent Denver Nuggets teams of the late 1970s. May had his career stymied by injuries.
The tale of the tape:
May -- 355 career games, 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds.
Wilkerson -- 536 career games, 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds but also 3.4 assists.
This writer asked people who would know, and there was support for both as the better pro. This writer began to follow the NBA himself in their period of play, but the recollections of a pre-10-year-old mind are hardly anything to go on.
So this writer gave in and called it a tie. One consolation in this? May and Wilkerson are linked by their connection to the undefeated 1976 Indiana team, so it makes sense they’re so linked in these rankings.
At Indiana, May was clearly the more productive player. He averaged a team-high 23.5 points on a 1976 team that featured six future NBA players.
Put simply, it’s one of the best individual seasons in Indiana history given how far May’s production drove the Hoosiers. Put into the context of his excellent teammates, May’s numbers are even more impressive.
May was picked second overall in the 1976 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.
Wilkerson averaged 7.8 points for the 1976 team and 6.3 over his Indiana career, but his quickness and ability to get to the rim was suited to the NBA, and his numbers jumped once he got there.
Wilkerson was chosen 11th overall in the 1976 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.
May’s career is couched in what ifs. What if he hadn’t had to have a pair of knee surgeries? What if he hadn’t broken his wrist during his pro career?
His one healthy season was his rookie campaign in 1976-77 when he averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for a 44-38 Bulls team, one that lost 2-1 in a mini-series against eventual NBA champion Portland. His production was more than enough to make the All-Rookie team.
In the midst of a 13.4-point season in 1978, May was injured on Feb. 14 and did not return. He never reached the same heights of production again, though he remained a valuable bench player for the Bulls and for the Milwaukee Bucks later.
May went on to play from 1983-88 in Italy.
Wilkerson spent just one season in Seattle, but found himself in Denver where he thrived under coach Larry Brown. Wilkerson averaged 12.1 points in his three years in Denver and helped the Nuggets to the 1978 Western Conference Finals.
He was sold to the Bulls in 1980 and played one season with May, helping the Bulls reach the playoffs in 1981. Wilkerson then signed a free agent contract with the Cavaliers after the 1981 season.
Wilkerson’s run for bad Cleveland teams in the throes of the Ted Stepian ownership era was not happy. He retired in 1983 after playing only 80 games for the Cavs, averaging 8.7 points for teams that never won more than 23 games.