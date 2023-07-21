BLOOMINGTON -- If you were a power forward in the Big Ten in 1971, the American Basketball Association in the early 1970s and the NBA in the mid-1970s, few names would strike more fear in the heart than George McGinnis.
The Indiana Mr. Basketball at Indianapolis Washington in 1969 had perhaps the greatest individual season in Indiana University history. He averaged 30 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in Lou Watson’s last season as Hoosiers coach in 1971. Indiana jumped from 7-17 to 17-7 with McGinnis, but it was not enough to save Watson’s job.
Or keep McGinnis in Bloomington. McGinnis played in the era where the ABA and NBA were competing for players. McGinnis also lost his father in a construction accident two years prior. It was important for him to provide for his family, so he made the jump to the pros.
“Probably my biggest disappointment is that I never played for Bobby (Knight)," McGinnis told Sports Illustrated in 1982. "I don't know if it would have made me a better player, but I think it would have given me different values."
Playing-wise, McGinnis was ready-made, but the ABA was not ready for how dominant McGinnis would be.
On an already strong Indiana Pacers team, McGinnis was at another level. From 1971-75, McGinnis averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and converted 47% of his shots.
McGinnis’ impact on the Pacers was immediate. Indiana won the 1972 and 1973 ABA championships and was runner-up in 1975. McGinnis was the ABA playoff MVP in 1973 and the overall ABA MVP in 1975.
"When I came into the ABA," McGinnis told Sports Illustrated, "I was like a god. I felt there was no one who was ever going to stop me. That I was going to be a dominant force every time I took the court. That's how supreme I felt, and that's how supreme I played."
Despite the hometown dominance of McGinnis and the most successful period in Pacers’ franchise history, the team was in perpetual financial peril.
McGinnis was a free agent in 1975. The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers could offer McGinnis many times more than the Pacers could, and that was an offer he couldn’t refuse.
McGinnis’ impact on the Sixers was immediate. Philly improved its win total by 12 in 1976 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 1971.
In 1977, Julius Erving joined the 76ers out of the NBA-ABA merger, and the team really took off, though with a duality of focus between the two stars that wasn’t sustainable. The 76ers were 50-32 in 1977 and were favorites in the NBA Finals against upstart Portland.
After Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in the series, Portland rallied to win four straight. McGinnis, who played through a groin pull throughout the Finals, took some of the heat for the loss with a 13.8 scoring average.
"Portland gave him the outside shot, and he couldn't hit it," 76ers general manager Pat Williams said later. "Not one. You saw a great player who simply couldn't do it anymore. At that point, the coaches were ready to pull the plug."
McGinnis played one more season in Philadelphia, averaging 21.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in his three years there. He was traded to Denver after the 1978 season for Bobby Jones, and McGinnis took it as a slight. He averaged just over 20 points in just over a year with the Nuggets, but his time in Denver was unhappy, and he was dealt back to the Pacers in 1980.
The homecoming didn’t go well for the Pacers, who gave up Alex English -- one of the most prolific scorers of the 1980s -- in the trade. He averaged 13.2 points in 28 games in 1980, but with injuries slowing him, McGinnis -- his confidence shattered by then -- only averaged 8.7 points from 1980-82, and he retired.
"Being the type of sensitive person I am, if I don't feel good vibes from the people I'm playing for, I don't shoot well, I don't pass well, I don't do nothing well," McGinnis said in his last season, "If I'd had the inner strength, there's no telling what I would have done. ... It hasn't been easy for me."
It wasn’t a wonderful end for McGinnis, but he was a dominant force at his peak, and his No. 30 was retired by the Pacers. The Hall of Famer is unquestionably one of the best pro players to call Indiana his alma mater.