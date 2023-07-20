BLOOMINGTON -- Like his Indiana teammates, Quinn Buckner will always have the legacy of the unbeaten 1976 NCAA championship Hoosiers as one of the central moments in his life.
In the national consciousness, that’s also likely where most people will remember Buckner as a player as well. The picture of Buckner in his No. 21 Indiana jersey standing with Scott May and coach Bob Knight while May held the national championship trophy is iconic in Hoosiers' lore.
Buckner’s Indiana career is legendary, but his pro career wasn’t bad, either, and the Phoenix, Illinois, native spent the majority of his life involved in the NBA as a player, coach and broadcaster.
After his Indiana career ended, with Buckner helping to take Indiana to the top of the NCAA heap after scoring 1,195 career points to go with 542 assists, Buckner was selected seventh overall in the 1976 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks that Buckner joined were in transition. Buckner was drafted one season after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Buckner turned out to be part of core that would eventually be a team to be reckoned with. Part of the so-called "Green and Growing" Bucks, Buckner was in a group that included Marques Johnson, Junior Bridgeman, Alex English (until he was allowed to escape to the Pacers as a free agent for a first-round pick), Brian Winters, Dave Meyers and, one year later, fellow Indiana grad Kent Benson.
Milwaukee began to lift itself in 1978, with Buckner being a key part of the rise.
The 1978 Bucks unexpectedly won 44 games and advanced to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs where they fell in a thrilling 4-3 series to Bob Wilkerson’s Denver Nuggets.
Buckner -- a point guard, though the Bucks were in the early stages of using a point forward -- filled a role as a glue guy, excellent perimeter defender, distributor and occasional scorer. Playing for Milwaukee from 1976-82, Buckner averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 assists.
Those "Green and Growing" Bucks grew into a force by 1980. From 1980-82, the Bucks won 49, 60 and 55 games, by then bolstered by Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier.
The Bucks, however, were the ultimate 1980s bridesmaids. During Buckner’s time, they lost in seven games to Seattle in 1980, seven games to Philadelphia in 1981 after moving to the Eastern Conference and six games to the Sixers in 1982.
By 1982, Milwaukee was getting antsy. Lanier was aging, and the Bucks wanted to get a big man. Nelson, a former Celtic, turned to his past and made a stab for Dave Cowens, who retired in 1980 but was making a comeback.
Buckner was traded to Boston for Cowens.
“I was a little apprehensive about it because I was doing well in Milwaukee. You know, first time traded, no love, the whole deal. And coach (Knight) told me, ‘Hey, get your head out of your you-know-what. You’re going to one of the most storied franchises in the history of sports, not just basketball.’ And he knew that I had a chance to be unique if I won a championship,” Buckner told the Boston Herald in 2019.
Buckner played in Boston from 1982-85, and while his playing time went down, the glory did not. After being swept by his former Milwaukee teammates in 1983, Buckner was part of the Celtics’ 1984 NBA championship and 1985 runner-up teams.
“The way I saw the game is the way the Celtics saw it. They saw it like the open man gets the shot. Everybody pitches in. Everybody helps each other,” Buckner said in the Boston Herald.
After the 1985 season, Buckner was traded to the Pacers and played just 32 games for the franchise before hanging it up. Few could have predicted at the time Buckner would later become a Pacers' icon.
Buckner entered broadcasting after his playing career ended, working for both ESPN and CBS on national college and NBA games.
He gave that up for an ill-fated coaching detour in the 1993-94 season as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Advised by Knight to be a taskmaster, the approach backfired and Buckner was fired after a single 13-69 season.
Buckner headed back to broadcasting and settled in as the Pacers' television color commentator full-time in 1999, a role he still holds today for Bally Sports Indiana.