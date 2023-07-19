BLOOMINGTON -- By any standard, Kent Benson had a long, fruitful NBA career. Any time someone lasts 11 seasons in the NBA, they are well ahead of the average career length of the baseline player.
However, Benson isn’t judged by just “any standard.” One’s draft status sets the table for expectation, and given Benson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft, he will sometimes show up on those mean-spirited bust lists that pollute the internet and social media.
Certainly, no one would argue Benson was one of the greatest No. 1 overall picks of all-time, but his career was certainly far from being a failure, too.
Obviously, there is no such conflict when it comes to Benson’s career as an Indiana high school standout at New Castle and then as a dominant center with the Hoosiers.
Benson was 1973 Mr. Basketball and one of Bob Knight’s first big recruits, pun unintended.
Benson averaged 15.3 points and 9 rebounds over his Indiana career. He was the brawn for the Hoosiers in their greatest seasons under Knight.
All of which thrust him into being one of the most coveted players coming out of college. The rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks picked him first overall.
Unfortunately for Benson, he never really got a chance to have a normal lift-off to his career. In his first NBA game, he tussled with Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar under the rim.
Benson threw an elbow, and when Kareem recovered, he threw a haymaker at Benson. The punch caused Abdul-Jabbar to break his hand and knocked Benson out of the game. He was also levied the NBA’s largest fine at the time.
Both players rarely talk about the incident, and both have different accounts, but while it was a footnote in Abdul-Jabbar’s career (who said he was sorry for punching Benson), it helped defined Benson’s NBA career as it was caught on video and lives on via YouTube.
“It gave me an opportunity to learn about forgiveness,” Benson said in the 2014 YouTube video “Undefeated with Kent Benson.” “I had forgiven him. It was hard to do, no doubt.”
Benson moved on and helped the Bucks make the playoffs in 1978. The so-called “Green and Growing” Bucks hit a speed bump in 1979 when they missed the postseason.
In February 1980, the Bucks were 29-27 in a competitive Western Conference race. Desiring experience, Milwaukee traded Benson and a draft pick to the Detroit Pistons for Bob Lanier.
Benson went from a rebuilding Bucks team to a Pistons team at a low ebb. The Pistons were 14-40 when Benson joined them, and it didn’t get any better the following season when the Pistons were 21-61.
Benson put up his best numbers at the time, including a 15.8-point average in 1981, but it wasn’t until Benson was joined by a fellow Indiana alum the Pistons began their rise to the top of the NBA by the end of the 1980s.
Isiah Thomas was the No. 2 overall pick by Detroit. The Pistons didn’t win right away, but by 1984, Detroit was challenging Benson’s old club, Milwaukee, for Central Division supremacy.
Benson was a part of the Pistons’ rebuilding process. Along with Thomas, Kelly Tripucka, Bill Laimbeer and Vinnie Johnson, Benson helped drag the Pistons to winning ways. Benson split his time between starting and coming off the bench and averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over his Detroit career.
As he was in Milwaukee, Benson was traded in a deal that was hoped to be the last piece of a contention puzzle for the team trading him.
He was dealt to the Utah Jazz in 1986 with Tripucka as the Pistons acquired Adrian Dantley. Benson played one season in Utah and one in Cleveland before his NBA career concluded in 1988.
