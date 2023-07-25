BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball fans have fond memories of the 1980s. In many ways, it was when the Hoosiers peaked under Bob Knight, if not in accomplishment, certainly in terms of prestige on the national stage.
Indiana did, of course, win two national championships in the decade with titles in 1981 and 1987.
While the program wasn’t as consistently dominant as it was in the 1970s, with some down years mixed in with the title glory, the Hoosiers were always a threat to claim the brass ring, and that’s all its huge legion of fans asked for.
In terms of talent, Indiana cranked it out at the start of the decade. The 1980 team alone had six different future NBA players, and that doesn’t count Landon Turner, whose pro aspirations were cut short by a 1981 car accident that left him paralyzed.
The greatest pro player to emerge from Indiana did so in the 1980s. More on him later. (As if you couldn’t guess.)
The 1980s Top 4 has one common thread – all four players went on to be NBA coaches. Three of them coached in college, two as head coaches.
NO. 4 BUTCH CARTER
Carter was one of those six 1980 Hoosiers to enjoy an NBA career.
He was co-captain of the Big Ten runner-up Hoosiers (a team that likely would have won the Big Ten crown if Mike Woodson and Randy Wittman hadn’t missed much of the season), and he was the first Big Ten guard to lead the league in shooting percentage at 54.7% in that 21-8 1980 season.
Carter went on to have a six-year NBA career, and he coached the Toronto Raptors.
So why don’t you hear more about Carter these days?
Very much his own man, Carter has broken the omerta among Indiana players who have played for Knight, as Carter has been critical of Knight through the years, including a well-publicized claim in 2000 that Knight used a racial slur during his playing career.
Carter has since been praiseworthy of his Indiana experience — he returned to campus in 2020 when Knight made his own return to Assembly Hall.
“Indiana is a unique place. I got more out of it than I ever could have anticipated. It’s a special place to play basketball. It was the right decision for me,” Carter said in 2019 on the Hoop Heads podcast.
Still, in some ways, Carter is persona non grata among some Indiana fans. Which is a shame because Carter was very good at Indiana, and he had a low-key solid NBA career, albeit mostly on bad Indiana Pacers teams of the early 1980s.
Carter was selected in the second round (14th overall) of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The defending NBA champs at the time, Carter got a chance to play for the 1981 Lakers as Magic Johnson missed 45 games to shake up the rotation. Carter averaged 5.6 points in 12.4 minutes.
Deemed surplus to the Lakers needs, Carter was shipped to the Pacers after the 1981 season for a third-round draft pick.
The Pacers made the playoffs in 1981 but fell into decline starting with the 1981-82 season.
In their pre-Simon brothers ownership days, with attendance well down, the Pacers had quite a few players from Indiana colleges. Carter, Jim Thomas, George McGinnis and Tom Abernethy were Indiana grads who played for the Pacers in this era. So did Purdue’s Jerry Sichting and Evansville’s Don Buse.
Of those players, none averaged more points for the Pacers in a single season in the 1980s than Carter. His Pacers’ career started modestly. He played 75 games off the bench in 1982 and averaged 5.9 points.
In 1983 and 1984, Carter started 82 games and averaged 24.4 minutes. He averaged 10.5 points in 1983 and peaked at 13.4 points in 1984.
Carter was acquired by the New York Knicks for a second-round pick in 1984, and he played one season and five games into a second season with the Knicks. He played four games for the 76ers in the 1985-86 season before his playing career ended.
With the exception of his first season in Los Angeles and his brief stint with Philadelphia, Carter played for losing teams.
The Pacers never won more than 35 games, and the Knicks won only 24 games in his one full season, so Carter’s exploits didn’t have playoff memories to go with them. He never played in a playoff game.
Carter entered the NBA coaching ranks in 1991 and ascended to the Raptors’ head coaching job in 1998. Carter helped Toronto emerge from its expansion struggles with a 45-win season in 2000, but Carter was fired amidst front office turmoil.