BLOOMINGTON -- On anyone’s Mount Rushmore of greatest Indiana players, Calbert Cheaney had better be represented.
The Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer was the brightest light on the early 1990s Indiana teams that were the last of the Bob Knight era to legitimately contend for a national title.
The three-time All-American scored 2,613 points, and the Hoosiers were 105-27 during his career, including the 1992 Final Four appearance.
Cheaney’s Indiana and Big Ten careers stand on their own merit, but what about Cheaney’s pro career? While it didn’t reach the rarefied air of his college exploits, it was pretty good, too.
Cheaney was chosen sixth overall by the Washington Bullets in the 1993 NBA Draft. Cheaney joined a Bullets team very much in rebuilding mode. Cheaney was the first in a series of early-1990s Big Ten players the Bullets tried to build a winner with. He was later joined in Washnigton by Michigan’s Chris Webber and Juwan Howard.
Cheaney started 21 games in his rookie season and averaged a solid 12 points per game.
By his second season, Cheaney was a starter for the Bullets and would remain so through the 1998 campaign. Cheaney started 302 games from 1994-98 and averaged 13.7 points over that span.
Despite the addition of Cheaney’s star Big Ten peers, Washington never got over the hump. A lone one-and-out playoff season occurred in 1997, but that 44-win campaign proved to be the high-water mark for that iteration of the Bullets, who were renamed the Wizards in the 1997 offseason.
According to a 1999 Washington Post story, Cheaney said he “lost his passion for the game” during his later Washington years.
In 1999, Cheaney left Washington to sign a free agent deal with the Boston Celtics.
“I really don’t know what type of direction they’re trying to head in. That did factor into the equation. Talks didn’t go well during the summer. I didn’t hear from them much. That might have been a hint from them that it wasn’t going to work out with me being there,” Cheaney said of the end of his era in Washington.
Later, in a 2018 interview with Indiana Alumni Associated, he reflected on his time in Washington.
“We had a very talented team in Washington, but things just didn’t work out. A lot of it had to do with chemistry, but looking back on it, I don’t think I did the best that I should have done for the organization,” Cheaney said. “When you get to a professional organization, no matter how good or how bad it is, you should do the best you possibly can as an individual.
“But you leave it up to the organization to make things better in terms of personnel and everything. I feel I didn’t live up to that part of the bargain.”
As it turned out, Cheaney’s time with the Celtics was brief as he played just one season there. Just before the 2000-01 season, Cheaney was dealt to Denver.
Injury reared its ugly head at the start of Cheaney’s Nuggets era. In the preseason, Cheaney injured his knee. He played just nine games in 2002.
Cheaney recovered to start 47 games for Denver in 2002. He left as a free agent and played one season in Utah in 2003, his last as a regular starter, as he had 74 starts for the Jazz.
Cheaney signed another free agent deal with Golden State, where he finished the final three years of his career as a reserve. Cheaney averaged 9.5 points over his NBA career.
“I had a good first couple of years as a player. The one thing that I wish I would have done is have been more mature,” said Cheaney in 2018. “I had a few good years, but in terms of my nutrition and taking care of myself, I could have done a lot better job at that.”
Cheaney’s post-NBA career has featured coaching stints in both college and the NBA.
In May, Cheaney began a second stint at Indiana on Mike Woodson’s staff. He had previously been on Tom Crean’s staff from 2011-13.