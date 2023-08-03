BLOOMINGTON – Alan Henderson has had a fascinating life journey, and basketball is just a part of it.
A big part of it, but not the only thing that defines the former Indiana star.
For the last decade, Henderson has been involved in the spirits world, founding his own company, Henderson Spirits Group, as a means to pay homage to the African-American pioneers of spirits that hadn’t been represented in the growing industry of specialized spirits.
His company has whiskey, bourbon and gin dedicated to pioneers Birdie Brown and Tom Bullock.
It’s his latest adventure in an eclectic career. Even when he played, Henderson seemed to revel in playing the sport while giving off the impression it was just part of who he was about.
A high school standout at Indianapolis Brebeuf, he led the Braves to the state championship game in 1991. One could argue Henderson was the last great recruit brought into the Indiana program by Bob Knight, or at least the last great one to finish his career in cream and crimson.
Henderson, who intended to be a doctor after his playing career ended (his father was a physician), joined the already established crew of Calbert Cheaney, Greg Graham, Damon Bailey, Eric Anderson and others. Henderson immediately gave the Hoosiers bruising strength under the glass, leading the Hoosiers in rebounding all four years he was in Bloomington.
Indiana lore states Henderson’s ACL tear in 1993 cost the Hoosiers a chance at the national title. Indiana lost 83-77 to Kansas one step away from the Final Four. Henderson’s shot-blocking prowess certainly would have helped against the Jayhawks, who shot 59.6% in the contest.
From 1991-95, Indiana was 98-32, and Henderson was a hot commodity entering the 1995 NBA Draft where he was selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.
At the time, the Hawks were an Eastern Conference contender. Henderson was part of a frontline that featured Christian Laettner, Grant Long and Andrew Lang.
After playing a reserve role in his rookie season, Henderson’s career was stunted by pancreatitis in his second season, one in which he played only 30 games.
“I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t even get out of bed. I lost 25 pounds and had doctors scurrying around to find out what happened,” Henderson said in 1997.
He recovered, and then his NBA career hit its stride. By the 1996-97 season, Henderson began a four-year stretch where he averaged double-figures for the Hawks. His peak was 14.3 points in 1997. He topped out at seven rebounds per game in 2000. He was the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 1997.
Henderson’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident during his Atlanta days. He invested in a recording studio and owned five smoothie restaurants among other things.
While Henderson was productive, the Hawks began to decline. After a playoff appearance in 1999, Atlanta went into an eight-year playoff drought in the 2000s.
Henderson remained productive until a knee injury in the 2001-02 season caused him to miss 64 games. The Hawks traded Henderson in the 2004 offseason to Dallas, where he had a reserve role on a 58-win team. One-year stints with Cleveland and Philadelphia followed before time was called on Henderson’s career.
But time has never been called on Henderson’s adventurous curiosity and enterprising spirit.
“Our mission is to diversify the bar,” said Henderson in a June interview with CBS Saturday Morning. “I feel like with these huge companies, these global conglomerates, there’s space for us to launch brands, to be distillers, to be in marketing, sales and distributing.”