BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana basketball entered the 1990s with as much optimism as it did in any other period of the Bob Knight era.
Though late-'80s standout Jay Edwards left for the NBA in 1989, the Hoosiers had a class consisting of, among others, Calbert Cheaney and Greg Graham. One year later, Alan Henderson joined the fold. Two years later, Brian Evans did, too.
Though there was no championship breakthrough, that group kept Indiana at or near the top of the national rankings in the early 1990s, including a Final Four berth in 1992.
That group also represents the last Indiana team that produced a multitude of pro players.
After that group graduated, Indiana’s fortunes became more uneven for the rest of the 1990s, and its ability to churn out NBA players began to wane. By the end of the decade, Indiana players were going into the league but few had long careers.
None of the 1990s players, including the aforementioned Hoosiers, enjoyed All-Star careers. Several had injuries that destabilized their careers. In fact, only six Hoosiers qualified under the rules proscribed for this project, tied for the lowest amount of ex-Hoosiers along with the 2000s.
Dean Garrett, who played in Europe for nearly a decade before making his NBA debut in 1996, doesn’t count as a 1990s player. Lawrence Funderburke, who had a solid NBA career, didn’t finish his career at Indiana.
NO. 4 BRIAN EVANS
The mental image one likely has in their head of Evans is a crew-cutted dynamo wearing No. 34 who peaked at 21.2 points per game in an Indiana career that lasted from 1992-96.
Evans’ pro career doesn’t likely conjure similar memories, but then Evans’ NBA career was never able to get off the ground due to injury.
Injuries were just a part of the deal with Evans, who suffered injuries of various severities both in his high school career at Terre Haute South and at Indiana, where he lost a season due to a knee injury.
Evans’ shoulder bedeviled him throughout his career. He separated it at Indiana and played through it.
With the Orlando Magic, who drafted Evans in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft, he wasn’t as fortunate.
In the summer before his rookie campaign kicked off, Evans had to have surgery on his shoulder. He was limited to 14 games in the 1996-97 season, playing very little when he did play.
Things move fast in the NBA, and by the 1997-98 season Orlando had a new regime led by former Detroit Pistons coach Chuck Daly.
It seemed to suit Evans as his minutes jumped up to a career-high 12.8 per game. When given more minutes, Evans produced, including a stretch where he averaged 12.8 points in six games at the midway point of the season, including reaching his career high of 16 points twice.
However, in February, Evans was part of a deadline deal and on his way to the New Jersey Nets.
An odd situation created the trade as center Rony Seikaly was the prize for the Nets in the deal.
Seikaly had been traded to the Utah Jazz a few days before the Nets trade in a deal that did not involve Evans.
However, Seikaly refused to report to the Jazz. Left with a dissatisfied player, the Magic dealt Seikaly to the Nets, and Evans was included as part of that trade. As it turned out, Evans played in twice as many games for New Jersey as Seikaly did.
“We are sorry to see Brian Evans move on. He has the potential to be a solid pro in this league,” then Magic general manager John Gabriel said at the time of the deal.
The Nets, coached by current Kentucky head coach John Calipari at the time, gave Evans his only start of his career, but he only played in 39 games.
The NBA lockout came the next season, and Evans was dealt again in a three-team deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves that sent Stephon Marbury to the Nets. He played only five games in Minnesota before he continued his pro career in Europe.
Evans averaged 3.7 points in 102 NBA games.