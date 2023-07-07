BLOOMINGTON — When it comes to Indiana’s legacy of pro players? John Logan isn’t going to be the first name that escapes the lips of Hoosiers fans.
It’s highly likely that most fans aren’t aware of Logan at all. So much has conspired to take Logan out of the consciousness of Indiana fans.
Logan played at Indiana from 1940-43, just after the Hoosiers first national championship in 1940.
Branch McCracken’s teams that Logan was a key part of just before World War II morphed college basketball out of recognition were excellent with a combined record of 50-11 from 1941-43, but none won a Big Ten title.
Because of the all-or-nothing conference championship nature of making the NCAA Tournament at the time, where other Indiana teams that fell short of a Big Ten championship in the modern era have their NCAA Tournament records noted for perpetuity, those teams Logan played on are a historical footnote.
The professional team that Logan starred for — the St. Louis Bombers — has been gone for over 70 years. The city he played in hasn’t been part of the NBA since 1968 or pro basketball in any form since 1976.
There is no such thing as a St. Louis Bombers Historical Society, as there is for, say, baseball’s long-gone St. Louis Browns. Basketball doesn’t celebrate its history in the same way other sports tend to and cities that lost pro status in various sports have no reason or means to look back.
The league where Logan was a three-time all-league player, the Basketball Association of America, was merged to form the NBA in 1949, and is known only to basketball historians these days.
All of the above, plus the passage of time, work against Logan having staying power in the historical memory of Indiana fans.
And there’s one other important factor in Logan falling out of the historic consciousness.
Logan was killed in still-mysterious circumstances in 1977.
Born in Richmond in 1921, Logan starred for the Red Devils in the late 1930s. Typical of Logan’s historic luck, he played at Richmond right after they made a run to Final Four in 1935.
Though Logan did not make the first Indiana All-Star team in 1939, McCracken thought enough of his talent to bring him to Bloomington. Freshmen were ineligible at the time, so Logan did not play for the Hoosiers when they won the national championship in 1940.
During his three years with the Hoosiers, Logan averaged 6.3 points, but average college final scores of the time generally finished in the 40s, so that was a respectable average.
Logan’s game was described in the 1943 edition of the Arbutus, the Indiana University yearbook.
“Logan, a fine ball handler, is one of the top scorers although he had a late start because of ineligibility difficulty. He is in the first four in shooting average.”
Those years were characterized by agonizing second-place near-misses by the Hoosiers. In 1941, Indiana lost a Big Ten winner-take-all contest against Wisconsin 47-36 in Bloomington, which broke a 27-game win streak at the Fieldhouse. The Badgers went on to win the national title.
Indiana finished two games behind Illinois in second place in the Big Ten in 1942, but in 1943, the Hoosiers and Fighting Illini fought tooth-and-nail, the conference title not decided in Illinois’ favor until the final game of the Big Ten season.
Like so many of his peers, Logan served in the Army during World War II, and later, in the Korean War. He was a tank commander and retired as a captain after 12 total years in the Army.
In between his stints in the Army, Logan was one of the stars of the BAA and the Bombers.
Logan found his groove with the Bombers. During his BAA career, Logan averaged 13.4 points and had a high of 4.8 assists in 1948.
Logan was a three-time All-BAA player, making the second team in all three years of the league’s existence.
“Johnnie turned out to be a great player, one of the great players of the day,” said Bombers general manager Paul Buck at the time of Logan’s death in a Charlotte Observer article.
The Bombers, like the Hoosiers before them for Logan, lived a close-but-no-cigar existence. Despite winning the Western Conference title in 1948, the Bombers lost to the Warriors in the playoffs in seven games. The Bombers were knocked out without winning series in 1947 and 1949.
When the BAA and rival National Basketball League merged to form the NBA in 1949, the Bombers played in the 1949-50 campaign, but a last-place 26-42 season and poor attendance led to the demise of the franchise. Logan was the second-leading scorer at 12.2 points.
Logan played one more year with the Tri-Cities Blackhawks in 1951, he was player-coach for three games, before he re-entered the Army.
After his military career ended, Logan settled in Charlotte, N.C. where, according to a Richmond Palladium-Item article, he sold Amway Insurance and ran the Elks Club. He managed a professional softball team, the Charlotte Panthers, in the short-lived World Professional Softball League in 1973.
By 1977, Logan, then 56, was divorced with two daughters, but on Sept. 2, 1977, his life came to a stunning end.
Logan was found dead in his Charlotte apartment with a single fatal stab wound in the left side of his back. According to the front-page Charlotte Observer story, Logan’s body was found after several days.
“There was no evidence of a break-in or robbery,” Charlotte Police investigator J.W. Dunn said in the Observer, who also noted that Logan’s apartment door was locked.
The article also indicated there were no witnesses or suspects and no weapon was found at the scene. Given the lack of a break-in, police indicated in the story that they strongly suspected that Logan’s killer knew him well.
Logan’s killing stunned colleagues.
“He was very friendly. Everyone liked him. As far as I know, he had no enemies,” said Red Tillman in the Charlotte Observer article, who was a fellow Elk and businessman.
There is no record in subsequent Observer archives that indicate Logan’s killing was ever solved. The current news staff at the Observer confirmed to CNHI that they have no record of what happened to Logan’s case.
The only subsequent mention of Logan in the Observer archives is a brief obituary and an estate auction listed in the classified section just two weeks after his death. The contents of Logan’s apartment coldly splashed out in a two-column ad.
It was a cruel end for a key player on some very good Indiana teams and who was IU’s first decorated pro star.