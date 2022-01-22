Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.