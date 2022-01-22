BLOOMINGTON — Indiana added center Michael Durr from the transfer portal with the intent of matching up the 7-footer with the most physical big men in the Big Ten.
Durr did his job Thursday night in IU’s 68-65 upset win over No. 4 Purdue, helping hold 7-4 center Zach Edey and 6-10 forward Trevion Williams to a combined 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Another test for Durr will come Sunday when the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) host Michigan (3:30 p.m. CBS). Sophomore Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, at 7-1, leads the Wolverines in scoring at 16.4 points per game and is a threat every time he touches the ball in the post.
“I’m always excited for any matchup with any big that’s pretty good,” Durr said.
With IU star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in foul trouble and still recovering from an injury, Durr logged a season-high 24 minutes against the Boilermakers, finishing with four points, two blocks and two steals.
“I’m always ready to play, and I got the opportunity last game,” Durr said. “So that’s really what it was, and on top of that what I think I did well, I just think I defended and made things tough for their bigs.”
Durr said the key in defending Edey and Williams was making them catch the ball far from the basket.
“We didn’t feel like they were good enough or comfortable enough to make plays far away, so that’s what we wanted to do,” Durr said. “We wanted to push them out, and on offense we wanted to put them in a lot of ball screens because we wanted to make them guard, and I just feel like we executed that gameplan offensively and defensively.”
A preseason injury curtailed Durr's conditioning and ability to learn the system at IU. Durr said he’s still not back to 100% but demonstrated he could stay on the floor for a long stretch without fouling out. Durr had three fouls in 24 minutes.
“I’m still not where I want to be,” Durr said. “I’m doing all I can to get there but just grinding and just trying to help the team any way I can right now.”
An Atlanta, Georgia, native, Durr accepted his bench role after starting his prior three seasons at South Florida. He’s also pushed Jackson-Davis by matching up with him every day in practice.
“It’s made both of us better,” Durr said. “But I feel like I made him better because obviously in practice he didn’t have a big body to bang against, and I feel like I pretty much helped him get more comfortable with doing that this year.”
AVOIDING A LETDOWN
After the big win over Purdue, IU is looking to avoid a letdown against the Wolverines.
Indiana has lost eight straight to Michigan, dating back to the 2015-16 season, so breaking another long losing streak against a Big Ten opponent should serve as a source of motivation.
“As players, we’ve been talking about it a lot because I feel like we have obviously done it before, beating Ohio State, losing to Iowa,” Durr said. “So we don’t want to make that a continuous thing, get a big win and then losing.”
Michigan (8-7, 2-3) struggled during non-conference play and had two games postponed in mid-January due to COVID-19 issues within its program. But the Wolverines are coming off an impressive 83-64 win over Maryland on Tuesday night. Dickinson and guard Eli Brooks are the two starters back from last year’s Big Ten championship team. Michigan starts two freshmen -- 6-7 wing Caleb Houston and 6-11 forward Moussa Diabate.
“We’re trying to stack games on top of each other and stay consistent,” Durr said. “We don’t want to be inconsistent, so that’s what we’re trying to harp on right now.”
RETRO UNIFORMS
On Sunday, IU will wear retro uniforms honoring the 35th anniversary of the 1986-87 national championship team.
