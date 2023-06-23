BLOOMINGTON – Stay up late next season if you want to see Indiana’s newly minted NBA stars show their stuff. The West Coast is the place they’ll be.
Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who played one season for the Hoosiers, was taken 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pittsburgh native became Indiana’s most recent first-round pick since Romeo Langford was chosen 14th overall in 2019.
Big man Trayce Jackson-Davis had to wait longer than expected, but he too was drafted. He was taken 57th overall by the Washington Wizards, the second-to-last pick overall. Washington chose Jackson-Davis for Golden State as the four-year Hoosier will be traded on to the Warriors.
It was the first time since 2017 two Hoosiers were chosen in the same NBA Draft.
Hood-Schifino moves on to a Lakers team that played in the Western Conference Finals in 2023. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the marquee names, but Hood-Schifino should have room to play.
The Lakers started Austin Reeves as their off-guard. Hood-Schifino’s 6-foot-6 frame, his shooting ability and his quickness should help him get a shot at their rotation.
“His ceiling is very high. When I recruited him, I thought he had all the pro tendencies. When he came in here, he did everything so professionally, on and off the court, that you knew he had an opportunity to play at the next level,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a press release.
Hood-Schifino, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Hoosiers in his lone season in Bloomington.
As Woodson pointed out, Hood-Schifino’s maturation was likely sped up by the injury point guard Xavier Johnson suffered. Hood-Schifino moved from shooting guard to point guard and held his own.
“I thought the process was sped up because we did a lot of things to help him from an NBA standpoint. And he excelled. We kind of threw him to the wolves after Xavier Johnson got hurt, and he never let us down,” Woodson said.
As for Jackson-Davis, though he was drafted very late, his situation might be more secure than some of those drafted ahead of him.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Thursday that Golden State intends to keep Jackson-Davis on its 15-man roster. He was traded to Washington for Patrick Baldwin Jr., pending NBA approval.
Jackson-Davis, a consensus All-American, led the Hoosiers in points (20.9), rebounds (10.8), assists (4) and blocks (2.9) per game during his senior season to become the first player in over 25 seasons of NCAA basketball to average 20/10/4/2 in the same season.
“It is scary how far Trayce Jackson-Davis has come. The things I have shown him, he’s done. He rebounded the ball. He had high assists. He had blocks. He had big nights scoring the ball, rebounding the ball. There is nothing he cannot do,” Woodson said.
He posted the highest scoring average by an Indiana player since 2008 (Eric Gordon), highest rebounding rate since 1972 (Steve Downing) and highest block production since 1988 (Dean Garrett).
Jackson-Davis might have dropped down the draft order due to a perceived inability to play out of the paint, particularly with an unproven outside shot. This perception existed despite the fact he often guarded players outside the lane and very often initiated offense from the top of the key.
“He has been questioned about his jump shot, but I think this summer he has been proving people wrong there in the camps that he’s attended, where he had to work and show these general managers and presidents of these teams, these scouts, that he can shoot the basketball,” Woodson said.
Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis were two of eight Big Ten players chosen in the NBA Draft.
Michigan’s Jett Howard was taken 11th overall by the Orlando Magic. He was followed by Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin (15th to Atlanta), Hood-Schifino, Iowa’s Kris Murray (23rd to Portland), Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh (28th to Utah), Penn State’s Jalen Pickett (32nd to Indiana, but trade pending to Denver), Penn State’s Seth Lundy (46th to Atlanta) and Jackson-Davis.