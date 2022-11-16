From a perception point of view, Indiana's women's basketball team seems to be in a strange place.
No. 12 Indiana defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67 in a Top 25 showdown in Knoxville, Tennessee. on Monday. The Hoosiers controlled the contest from start to finish, keeping the host Volunteers at a double-digit margin for 14 minutes, 17 seconds of game time, including the final 4:20.
On one hand, it's yet another signpost passed by for Indiana on the journey to being perceived as a national power. Tennessee has won eight national championships. It's a brand as much as a program, one that is recognizable beyond women's basketball insiders.
Though the Volunteers haven't achieved at a national title level since their last championship in 2008, it still means something to win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
On another hand, some of the reaction to Indiana's victory begs the question of whether the Hoosiers' recent accomplishments have flown under the radar a bit.
To wit, in the ESPN postgame studio show after the win, college basketball analyst and legend Rebecca Lobo commented on the Indiana victory.
"Indiana is a good team. They're a solid team. I'm really impressed. This is the first time they've played at Thompson-Boling Arena against Tennessee. I was impressed the way they were able to beat Tennessee at their own game," said Lobo, who continued to heap praise upon the Hoosiers.
It wasn't the words but the tone. One that denoted a bit of curiosity Indiana was able to win a road game played at this level.
During the broadcast, much of it was devoted to what Tennessee could do Indiana had to stop, not the other way around.
Headlines that documented the Indiana win included descriptions like "statement win," and it was described as an upset by some publications.
Was it? Indiana (3-0) is just one place below Tennessee in the polls, even though the Volunteers had already lost at one of Indiana's prime competitors for the Big Ten title, Ohio State.
In the last four seasons, when coach Teri Moren's program has really kicked into gear with NCAA Tournament success, the Hoosiers have out-accomplished the Volunteers.
Both advanced as far as the Sweet 16 in 2022, but Indiana advanced two rounds further in 2021 when the Hoosiers were in the Elite Eight. There was no tournament in 2020, but in 2019, the Hoosiers advanced one round further than Tennessee did.
Purely on paper, Indiana has been better than Tennessee with the current crop of college players. A win in their house is impressive, but hardly surprising.
It's all about perception, something that doesn't carry meaning on the court where the players and the coaching determines the outcomes, but something that is important nonetheless when it comes to recruiting, among other things.
Tennessee has that brand. How much more does Indiana need to be perceived without a sense of curiosity when it achieves at a national level of respectability?
Moren was asked about this dynamic during her media availability Wednesday.
''There's so many things in life you can't control. This world tells us who we are, and we can't buy into that," Moren said.
Moren went on to describe the principles she's built the Indiana program with since she came to Bloomington in 2014 have been proven sound. Hard work from players who continue to buy into a vision.
"It's the same schedule, the same routine and we've had some great significant wins inside this program. It's up to the people on the outside. We can't control that. We can only control what we can do, which is what we've done," Moren said.
Given that hard work is the cornerstone of how she has built the Indiana program, Moren doesn't want perception — good or surprised — to get in the way of how Indiana is in a national conversation to begin with.
"As I said yesterday to our group, flattery is a lot like perfume. You can smell it, but you don't want to swallow it." Moren noted.
"Meaning that we can't get caught up because there's people saying, 'Wow, that's a surprise,' or other people saying 'this is a significant win, Indiana has arrived.' That's far from what we want our players thinking. We still have a bunch of work to do."
That work, at the end of the day, will determine Indiana's place in the women's basketball pecking order. Come March, Moren wants Indiana's accomplishments to speak for themselves.
"To say we get caught up in the pundits and what other people are saying, I really don't care. I care about what we're about, and we have evidence that it's working. Sometimes you have to allow your work to be your voice, and that's what we've tried to do," Moren said.
BOWLING GREEN NEXT
Like Tennessee, Indiana's next opponent also wears orange -- Bowling Green, from the Mid-American Conference. The Falcons are next for the Hoosiers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Bowling Green (2-0) has beaten St. Bonaventure and Wright State by an average margin of 23 points.
"When you face teams like Bowling Green, we're probably the biggest opponent on their schedule. There's an extra energy and focus that people come in here and play with," Moren said.
Indiana also hosts Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. on Sunday.