BLOOMINGTON – Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis announced he’s coming back for his senior season, a move that could vault the Hoosiers into Big Ten title contention.
Jackson-Davis, IU’s leader in scoring (18.3 points per game), rebounding (8.1) and blocked shots (2.3) last season, put his name in the NBA draft last month and had until June 1 to decide to withdraw. He made the decision sooner than that after being unable to take part in this week’s NBA Draft Combine after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The opportunity I had to work on my game for the professional level was something that was invaluable as I continue my growth as a basketball player,” Jackson-Davis said. “However, I am looking forward to returning to Indiana to be with my coaches and teammates and building off of what we accomplished at the end of the season. There are goals I have for our team and for myself individually on the court, but at the end of next year more importantly, I will be proud to say I am a graduate of IU.”
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis, the son of former Indiana Pacers forward Dale Davis, was projected as a mid- to-late-second round pick and was slipping on some mock draft boards and websites.
Jackson-Davis will be the third-leading returning scorer in college basketball next season, behind Detroit’s Antoine Davis (23.9 points per game) and Max Abmas of Oral Roberts (22.8).
“He’s making the right decision,” said a former NBA scout, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “Go back to school, develop a jump shot, be one of the best players in college basketball next season and try to raise your stock.”
With the return of Jackson-Davis, a 2020 All-American and 2022 All-Big Ten second team and defensive player, IU will boast one of the deepest frontlines in college basketball next season. The Hoosiers also are bringing back two-year starting forward Race Thompson, junior Jordan Geronimo and five-star incoming freshman Malik Renault.
IU finished 21-14 last season, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Expectations will be higher in head coach Mike Woodson’s second season for a team that returns four starters -- Jackson-Davis, Thompson, forward Miller Kopp and point guard Xavier Johnson.
Jackson-Davis was at his best in the postseason, averaging 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in IU’s run to the Big Ten tournament semifinals to earn All-Big Ten tournament team honors. He scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds in IU’s First Four win over Wyoming.
The return to IU also will give Jackson-Davis a chance to continue to climb up the school record books. He will enter his fourth season ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178) and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).