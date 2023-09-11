BLOOMINGTON -- Though two weeks of games did little to separate Indiana quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby in their competition for the starting job, Indiana coach Tom Allen knew it wasn’t a battle that could go on without a decision made.
Over the weekend, Indiana made its call -- Jackson will be its guy.
Allen announced Monday that Jackson is the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback. The Tennessee transfer will make his first start as the undisputed signal-caller in Indiana’s game against Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
“It was a dream come true, and it’s everything you want to hear from a coach. Coming here, it’s been a struggle. It’s been hard going through a quarterback battle, but that’s life. It’s a relief,” Jackson said.
Not much separated the two quarterbacks in two very different games in a 23-3 loss Week 1 to Ohio State and a relative easy 41-7 Week 2 victory over Indiana State.
Jackson has completed 73% of his passes for 260 yards. Sorsby completed 53.1% of his passes for 166 yards. Neither has thrown a touchdown pass. Both can run the ball, Sorsby with 40 rushing yards, Jackson with 26.
“I felt like we needed to get to just full-game evaluation because it was so close and to be able to see, OK, who moves the ball down the field and scores points?” Allen explained. “Practice is important. We know that, and we evaluate that and how you handle things. But there's nothing like the game, the ebbs and flows of the game, motions of the game.
“I felt like there was just a poise to that part of it and an ability to move our team down the field.”
Allen said the decision crystallized for him Saturday after he gave himself the chance to sleep on it.
“I always want to make sure – I wasn't going to make a decision when we walked off the field. I wanted to be able to see the film, see everything, take a deep breath, evaluate it and just make sure we were all on the same page, which we are,” Allen said.
In a season where bottom line results matter, Allen noted another reason he thought Jackson edged ahead.
“I think he plays better than he practices in regards to even some executional things. Some guys are like that when the lights are on and the pressure's on and you've got to make those throws and you've got to make plays and people are in your face, you're getting hit,” Allen said.
Allen made a point of telling both players together, something he said he’s never done before when a quarterback decision had to be made.
“(We) told them together, face to face, at the same time. Because we've been this way since the beginning with these two,” Allen said.
Jackson said it was as simple as the two quarterbacks being summoned during team activity.
“We didn’t know anything. Coach Allen and Coach (offensive coordinator Walt) Bell brought us in, and Coach Allen told us what his plans were. He told us we have to stick together,” Jackson said.
Allen noted the rationale in telling the pair at the same time.
“I just wanted crystal clear understanding that they both are the exact same message. And that way there's no, 'Well, coach said this to me' or 'Coach said this to me.' No, this was what you were told together,” Allen said.
Jackson pledged he and Sorsby will maintain a healthy working relationship. Obviously, Jackson has to produce since there is a decent option at the ready.
“Our mindset was you study and you be ready like you’re the guy. Through spring ball and fall camp, our mentality hasn’t changed because someone is the starting quarterback and someone is the backup quarterback,” Jackson said.
One of Jackson’s teammates, wide receiver Donoven McCulley, is a former quarterback himself. He knows what it means to compete to be the top dog.
“Being the guy, you have to go out and do your thing. He’s done a good job of doing that,” McCulley said. “I love how he carries himself. He’s got a lot of confidence.”