After a rough stretch in which Indiana's men's basketball team has lost three of four, the Hoosiers will launch headlong into the unknown as they try to regroup before Christmas.
Starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who injured his right foot during Saturday's 84-62 loss at Kansas, will not play Tuesday as the Hoosiers welcome Elon to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson gave an update on Johnson's status during his radio show Monday.
"Right now, we're still evaluating him. He's kind of day-to-day to see where he is. I think we'll know more -- he won't play tomorrow, but we'll know more Wednesday to see exactly where we are," Woodson told host Don Fischer.
Johnson injured his foot during a loose ball scramble in the first half against the Jayhawks. It appeared Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. accidentally stepped on Johnson's foot just before both fell to the floor in pursuit of the ball.
Johnson has started every Indiana game since he transferred from Pittsburgh prior to the 2021-22 season, so these truly are uncharted waters for the Hoosiers.
"He's very frustrating, but it's my job and his family's job to keep his head upbeat. Eventually, everything heals and he'll be back on the basketball floor playing. Right now, the uncertainty is the problem," Woodson said.
Woodson knows starting with Tuesday's game, he will have to rework Indiana's rotation.
"I just have to figure out a different rotation. That's all we can do. We keep grinding in practice to get better. We'll wait on X. If he ever gets a chance to come back, based on where he is now, we'll take him back, but right now, we have to move forward," Woodson said. "I have to tinker now with a different starting lineup for sure. It'll be a little different. I'm kind of anxious to see where we are with our ballclub."
Woodson said part of his mission is to get players who have been productive earlier in the season to be so again. Two that jump to mind are forward Jordan Geronimo and swingman Malik Reneau. Neither has scored more than six points in Indiana's four December games.
"I have to figure out Geronimo and Malik more in our rotation. I think they can help us. They have to be in the rotation somehow to give us some positive minutes," Woodson noted.
Indiana is not blessed with depth of ball-handlers. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino will undoubtedly get more time running the offense. Fellow freshman C.J. Gunn should see more time, too.
Apart from the loss of Johnson, Indiana has to contend with the regrets born out of the blowout loss to the Jayhawks.
Indiana fell just four spots in The Associated Press poll to No. 18 after the defeat, but the poor starts that defined the defeat at Kansas and against Arizona the Saturday before are concerning.
"I haven't gone into very many ballgames where I felt so good about a game," Woodson said during his radio show. "It felt it was going to be a helluva game. We didn't show up, which was disappointing.
"I'll take the heat for that. I have to get us in a better position. When we play top-notch teams -- I have to get them comfortable when we go on the road against top-tier teams."
Elon, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, has struggled. The Phoenix have not beaten a Division I school.
Of the 10 Division I schools Elon has played, it has lost four games by six points or less, though none were against a team the caliber of Indiana.
The Phoenix are near the bottom of Division I in scoring and 3-point shooting. Freshman guard Sean Halloran (13.2 points per game) is Elon's leading scorer.
Elon is coached by former Ball State boss Billy Taylor, who was on Iowa's staff the last three seasons.
"He knows us well. They have a young ballclub that's smart and plays both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, they haven't won a lot of games," Woodson said.