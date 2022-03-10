INDIANAPOLIS -- After Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled with 0.7 of a second remaining, starting point guard Xavier Johnson walked toward the stands, arms raised to the jubilant pro-IU crowd in attendance who cheered him and the rest of the Hoosiers on.
Three months ago, Johnson was booed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after a poor shooting outing against Notre Dame. On Thursday, in a game IU needed to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes afloat, Johnson and Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers on an inspired comeback. Down 17 points with a shade under 13 minutes remaining, ninth-seed IU rallied for a 74-69 win over eighth-seed Michigan in its opening game at the Big Ten tournament.
Jackson-Davis and Johnson were the catalysts. Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his team-high 24 points in the second half and Johnson, after sitting the final 11 minutes of the first half with two fouls, had a terrific all-around floor game with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
With IU up 71-69 and 9.7 seconds left, Johnson was fouled after Michigan freshman forward Moussa Diabate turned the ball over. Calmly, Johnson sank two free throws to put IU up 73-69 and seal the win.
“He's grown as a player,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “From the time we started to where he is today, he's put a lot of work on the court and off the court in terms of watching film and just learning.”
The Hoosiers (19-12) advanced to face top-seeded conference co-champion Illinois (22-8) on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals.
“It's just another game as well, just next step to what our goal is as a team,” Johnson said. “We want to win this whole thing, and that's what we plan on doing.”
Down 60-43 with 12:52 remaining, IU held Michigan without a field goal for an 11:10 stretch during a game-changing 28-4 run. The Hoosiers forced 10 turnovers in the second half. Going with a lineup that included sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo and sophomore swingman Trey Galloway, who returned from a groin pull, IU flustered a Michigan offense that was cruising for the first 27 minutes.
“We locked in,” Johnson said. “Last 12 minutes coach said, 'We’ve got to get a stop. It’s all about getting stops. We’re scoring. We just can’t get stops.' Everybody held each other accountable for their man, and we just dug in and got stops.”
The run began with a Johnson 3-pointer, which cut the Michigan lead to 60-46. Geromino followed with a pair of free throws, and Jackson-Davis scored four straight points with a fast-break dunk off a Michigan turnover and a putback layup, cutting Michigan’s lead to 60-52 with 9:19 left.
After senior point guard DeVante Jones sank two free throws to put Michigan uo 62-52, IU scored the next 11 points. A 3-pointer from Miller Kopp cut Michigan’s lead to 62-61 with 6:13 left, and Jackson-Davis put IU ahead 63-62 with a pair of free throws.
IU scored 17 points off 10 Michigan turnovers in the second half.
“The game was changed with their aggressiveness,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.
In addition to scoring, Jackson-Davis protected the rim throughout the game, blocking four shots. Jackson-Davis said Woodson got on him after his lackluster first-half effort, in which he scored just five points and turned the ball over twice.
“He told me I wasn't playing up to my capabilities,” Jackson-Davis said. “But then he said, at the same time, basketball's two halves.
“So I went out there -- I think it started on the defensive end. I was up, kind of getting in the passing lanes, the ball lanes and then coming back. And then on offense, having this guy right next to me (Johnson) coming off the screens, getting easy lobs, I think that got me going.”
From there, IU found a way to close out the game. After losing back-to-back games to Rutgers and Purdue on their final possession in their final two regular-season games, the Hoosiers executed down the stretch.
Jackson-Davis made a hook shot to put IU up 67-64, then back-to-back baskets by Johnson and Jackson-Davis extended IU’s lead to 71-64 with 1:54 left.
There were some anxious moments when Michigan went on a quick 5-0 run, cutting IU’s lead to 71-69 with 44 seconds left on a 3-pointer in transition. Kopp missed a shot, but IU caught a break when Diabate threw the ball away off the rebound trying to rush the ball up court with 10.9 seconds remaining.
IU improved to 4-6 in games decided by five points or less.
“Even when they made the run to cut it to two, I just -- in the timeouts, I just saw steadiness,” Woodson said. “Like we've been here and we've struck out so many times that we're not going to let it happen tonight, and we came out of the timeout and we executed. We made plays that we needed to make to secure the win.”
IU effectively contained Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, who scored 11 points in the first half to help Michigan jump to a 41-28 halftime lead. But Dickinson was held to just four points in the second half to finish with 15. Jones led Michigan (17-14) with 18 points.
“They were a little more physical with me in the second half, for sure,” Dickinson said. “I just should have did a better job of, I guess, getting low and really establishing position down there.”
