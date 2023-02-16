EVANSTON, Ill. – The Indiana men’s basketball team nearly absolved itself of its basketball sins Wednesday at Northwestern.
Nearly.
After a poor first half that saw the No. 14 Hoosiers trail by 19 at halftime, an inspiring comeback saw Indiana seemingly wipe out its deficit in the knick of time with a game-tying Miller Kopp steal and Trayce Jackson-Davis bucket with 23 seconds left.
Alas, there was no happy ending for the Hoosiers. With two seconds left, Indiana nemesis Boo Buie converted a one-handed runner on the left side to give Northwestern a 64-62 victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
It was a blow for the Hoosiers, who had put together an admirable second-half comeback, but the sins of its poor first half couldn’t be overcome.
“They get us down 19. You can’t spot a team 19 and expect to win all the time. I thought we fought hard in the second half to get back in it. I applaud that, but we got off to such a rocky start,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
“We were sped up at the beginning of the game, and it took us the whole first half to figure it out,” Indiana forward Race Thompson said.
Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Thompson, returning after a one-game absence, each had 13 points.
Buie led Northwestern with 21 points, the second time he’s gone for 20-plus against the Hoosiers this season. He had 26 points in Northwestern’s 84-83 win at Assembly Hall on Jan. 8.
The defeat broke a tie in Northwestern’s favor to take second place in the Big Ten. The Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) swept the regular season series against the Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6) for the first time since 2018.
While Indiana looked timid and indecisive on both ends of the floor, Northwestern had an air of confidence and swagger to start the game.
While the Wildcats didn’t shoot lights out, they didn’t have to. Their spacing and ball movement gave Indiana fits, and Northwestern marched to the free throw line, making all 12 attempts in the first half.
Indiana’s offense, which has been one of the Big Ten’s best, went into vapor lock early, and the Hoosiers’ engine stayed cold until halftime. Northwestern threw different double teams at Jackson-Davis, and he never got into rhythm, nor did anyone else.
Indiana was just 6-for-21 from the field in the first half, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range, and had six turnovers. Compounding Indiana's issues were two technical fouls issued to the Indiana bench with 9:19 left in the first half. Northwestern converted all four free throws, crucial in the final balance.
The halftime deficit was 39-20.
“It’s my fault. I wasn’t ready to play in the first half, and I didn’t get my teammates ready. I’m the leader on this team. I have to get them ready to go, and I wasn’t. That first half is on me,” Jackson-Davis said, falling on the sword for what was a collective meltdown.
Woodson thought the Hoosiers were perhaps a bit too hyped coming out of the gate.
“I thought we were too hyped, pumped, for the game. I didn’t see the comfort to start this ball game. It showed. We couldn’t make shots, and we were throwing the ball all over the gym,” Woodson said.
The second half was a different story for Indiana. The Hoosiers unlocked their offense by passing the ball with far more assurance. Indiana found a hole in Northwestern’s defensive scheme as the Hoosiers reversed the ball on the baseline, very often to Thompson.
Thompson had nine points in the second half, and once he got untracked, the rest of the Hoosiers followed along.
Indiana had 12 assists on 16 second-half field goals and put Northwestern through a water torture erosion of its big lead. The Wildcats helped the Indiana cause by going cold, making just 33.3% from the field in the second half. Guard Chase Audige, who had 11 points in the first half, was just 1-for-9 in the second half.
Near the end, Indiana fed its workhorse, Jackson-Davis, and he didn’t disappoint. He scored 13 of Indiana’s final 15 points.
The contest came down to a frantic final 34 seconds. After Hood-Schifino converted a runner to get Indiana within two, Kopp dove in front of Robbie Beran’s inbounds pass and deflected it to Jackson-Davis, who tied the game at 62 with an uncontested layup.
Northwestern rolled the dice and didn’t call its final timeout. Buie eventually got the ball on the right side of the lane.
Guarded by Trey Galloway, it appeared Buie took an extra step in his drive toward the rim. It also appeared Buie might have shoved off on Galloway.
Neither was called, and Buie converted a one-handed shot with two seconds left to put the Wildcats up 64-62.
“The officials didn’t call (a foul or violation), but at the end of the day, Boo made a helluva shot, and you have to give him credit,” Woodson said.
Indiana also didn’t use its final timeout, and Hood-Schifino’s half-court heave drew rim but didn’t find the mark.
Indiana next hosts Illinois at noon on Saturday.