BLOOMINGTON – In four years at Indiana, linebacker Micah McFadden proved he could not only play Power 5 college football but thrive in it.
Now comes the next step for McFadden, showing he belongs at the NFL level.
McFadden, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker and 2020 All-American, represents the best chance for IU to continue its NFL draft streak. IU has had at least one player taken in the NFL draft since 2014, with safety Jamar Johnson extending the streak after being taken in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos last year.
NFL.com projects McFadden as a sixth- to seventh-round pick. McFadden finished his IU career with 37 tackles for loss, sixth in program history, with 14 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.
Not a bad career considering McFadden was a borderline two- to three-star recruit coming out of Plant High School in Tampa with just two Power 5 offers – Indiana and Boston College.
“I’m an explosive player, can find a way to the ball across the field, sideline-to-sideline player,” McFadden said. “But I think my coaches did a great job blitzing me, putting me in position to make plays in the backfield, setting me up on plays in the pass rush.”
McFadden could have taken an extra year due to the pandemic and returned to IU in 2022 but chose instead to declare for the NFL draft. During a senior year in which IU stumbled to a 2-10 record, McFadden’s energy and enthusiasm never wavered. He played in all 12 games, finishing with 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
“I expected Indiana to have a better season, and I expected more of us to come out this year, but this was pretty much made up in my mind before the season ended,” McFadden said. “I wanted to have a great senior year, and I wanted to come out and play in the NFL.”
A turf toe injury McFadden played through in IU’s season finale against rival Purdue slowed his speed training. He worked out in Pensacola, Florida, and attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash but bench pressed 225 pounds 21 straight times.
“Once I got back to training, I got up to about 235, over 235, still maintained my speed and actually got faster with some of the things I was doing,” McFadden said. “So, yeah just trying to maintain that and do that in the NFL as well.”
During the combine, McFadden met with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and his hometown team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He projects as an inside linebacker.
“They are asking more questions than you are asking them but I think more than anything, I’ve learned to understand that this is all part of a bigger process,” McFadden said. “This is just one step in a very large system of things of evaluation. Most of my work has already been done throughout my four years of college but this is a huge step in creating another moment and potentially playing at that next level.”