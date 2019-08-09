BLOOMINGTON — For Anthony Leal, fulfilling a boyhood dream to play at Indiana was too tempting to pass up.
The 6-foot-4 Leal committed to IU on Friday, another in a recent string of in-state players who have decided to play for third-year coach Archie Miller.
Miller has landed the last two Indiana Mr. Basketball honorees, 2018 New Albany guard Romeo Langford and 2019 Center Gove forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Leal, from nearby Bloomington, will likely be in the running for Indiana’s 2020 Mr. Basketball award.
Leal made the commitment official in an Instagram post he linked to Twitter late Friday afternoon.
“Thank you, Coach Miller and his staff for investing in me and giving me the chance to live my childhood dream of being a Hoosier,” Leal wrote in the post. “Finally, I’m excited to say that I will be staying home and attending Indiana University.”
Leal picked Indiana over Stanford, joining close friend and fellow 6-5 shooting guard Trey Galloway (Culver Academy) as the second pledge in IU’s 2020 class. Galloway and Leal both played on the same travel league team, Indiana Elite, over the summer — a chemistry that could carry over when the duo suit up for the Hoosiers as freshmen in 2020-21.
A four-star prospect, Leal is ranked 96th nationally and the 19th-best shooting guard in the country in the Class of 2020, per 24-7.com’s national recruiting experts. He shot close to 50 percent from 3-point range in his sophomore year at Bloomington South and as a junior averaged 19.9 points, leading the Panthers to a 24-4 record and the Class 4A title game.
At IU’s team camp in June and throughout the summer, Leal continued to display his long-range shooting and good rebounding instincts from his position.
Leal joins a list of Bloomington high school standouts who stayed home to wear the Candy Stripes, which includes former IU standouts Jordan Hulls and Jared Jeffries.
With their pledges, Leal and Galloway are expected to sign National Letters of Intent during the Division I early signing period in November.
