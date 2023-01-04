Allow me to reintroduce the Indiana men's basketball team ... it's been a while since anyone has seen them in action.
Since the Hoosiers last played, a 69-55 victory over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, you've opened Christmas presents, reigned in the New Year and watched as nearly every other college basketball program in the nation has played games in the interim.
The Hoosiers' long layover ends Thursday as No. 15 Indiana travels to Iowa for a 9 p.m. tipoff. Not only is it Indiana's return to the hardwood but also represents the restart of Big Ten Conference play. From now until a possible NCAA Tournament bid, it's Big Ten all the time for the Hoosiers.
A break this long is uncommon, though the Hoosiers have had some lengthy stoppages in recent seasons. Indiana had an 11-day break in both the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, though the 2022 break was related to COVID-19 as a game against UNC-Asheville was canceled.
Indiana (10-3, 1-1) has climbed three spots in The Associated Press Top 25 without playing a game. The players went home for Christmas for a few days and reconvened in Bloomington last week.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson recounted the pros and cons of such a long break.
"We set the schedule this way. When you think about it, I mean, it's good and bad. Again, I don't like a lot of time off. I just don't. This was a nice break," Woodson said. "Again, we were banged up a little bit, too, so it's given guys like Trayce an opportunity to kind of recoup and hopefully get ready to go starting on Thursday."
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed Indiana's two pre-Christmas games with back soreness. His absence meant two Indiana starters were out as point guard Xavier Johnson had surgery on his broken right foot and is out indefinitely.
As far as Jackson-Davis is concerned, he returned to full contact practice Monday.
"He's been doing some things on the floor but not a lot of contact. Yesterday we had a lot of contact. Today we'll have a lot of contact. We'll scrimmage today and just kind of see where he is, providing he's feeling good about yesterday's practice," Woodson said Tuesday.
Indiana is due for a starting lineup change. Woodson noted on his Monday radio show Tamar Bates will start in place of Trey Galloway.
In a December in which Indiana went 1-3 against Power Five teams, Bates was a bright spot.
Over that period, Bates averaged 11 points and 3.2 rebounds but perhaps most importantly he converted 42.9% of his 3-point shots. Indiana badly needs a perimeter player besides Miller Kopp to take pressure off of Jackson-Davis in the paint.
Iowa (8-6, 0-3) finds itself with its back to the wall. Briefly ranked in late November, the Hawkeyes have fallen upon hard times.
Iowa has lost three in a row and five of seven. There is a caveat. Kris Murray, one of the Big Ten's best players, missed four of those contests.
Murray (20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds per game) would be second in the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding, but is under the minimum threshold to qualify. He returned Dec. 29 and contributed 32 points in the Hawkeyes' loss at Penn State on Jan. 1.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said reserve guard Josh Dix should also be available Thursday.
Iowa will be missing forward Patrick McCaffery, who announced Tuesday he is taking a leave of absence so he can come to grips with his anxiety.
"The outpouring of support has been tremendous from a variety of different people, people we know, people we don't know, many of whom are experiencing the same things and going through the same struggles. I think that's helpful for all of us. So we'll just take it day by day right now," Fran McCaffery, father of Patrick, said Wednesday.
Fran McCaffery is also holding Indiana to its preseason expectation as Big Ten champion and a potential Final Four contender.
"They've got a lot of size. They've got depth. They're a team that I think most people felt would challenge for a national championship at the start of the year," McCaffery said. "For us, we recognize the challenge but also appreciate the opportunity."
Indiana lost both games against Iowa in 2021-22, including an 80-77 loss in the Big Ten tournament.
"We had our problems with them last year. I mean, we were up seven at halftime, and the second half we just threw the ball all over the gym," Woodson recalled. "We just gave away a seven-, eight-, nine-point lead with six minutes on the clock down in Indianapolis there to get to the Big Ten championship round. That wasn't good. Again, that's a game that I got to close. So those things still stick with me."
NIL INFUSION
Indiana announced Wednesday two of the primary NIL collectives that serve the Hoosiers — Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect — greatly exceeded their fundraising goals for the final weeks of 2022.
Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect jointly announced they exceeded the previously announced goal of raising $1 million in donations, sponsorships and memberships between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31. By reaching that goal, the two NIL collectives have secured an additional $1 million matching contribution from an anonymous donor.
The $2 million-plus generated will be used to pair charities and businesses with IU student-athletes through NIL agreements.