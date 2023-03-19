ALBANY, New York – Indiana gave Miami quite a bit more than an inch during the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday.
The Hurricanes took quite a bit more than a mile too.
Miami hammered the Hoosiers on the offensive glass. Miami had 20 offensive rebounds, including 15 in the second half, and the Hurricanes thrived from second chance scoring opportunities to end Indiana’s season in an 85-69 victory at MVP Arena.
In all, Miami scored 29 second-chance points in the contest, including 17 in the second half. The 20 offensive rebounds were the most Indiana has given up all season.
Tears flowed in the postgame Indiana locker room as the Hoosiers tried to come to grips with the conclusion to their season.
“It’s all about being together as a family and it has to end like that. I think back on all of the memories of the season, the accomplishments we had and our seniors,” Indiana guard Trey Galloway said.
The loss meant the curtain closed on the career of Indiana All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana’s star had 23 points and eight rebounds.
Jackson-Davis, who has said his Indiana career would be done at seasons’ end, finished as the Hoosiers’ all-time leading rebounder, shot blocker and a top 5 career scorer.
“Just two years ago, we were getting booed in our home city, Indianapolis, off the court in the Big Ten Tournament,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just being in this moment, two years later, it’s really special. It’s really special to have the Indiana fans on your back and just cheering for you and giving them hope.”
Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points, but on 8-for-22 shooting.
Isaiah Wong paced Miami with 27 points. Jordan Miller added 19 points and Narchad Omier had a monster game with 17 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds, all but one of them snared in the second half.
Early on, hot Miami shooting, in addition to offensive rebounding, knocked the Hoosiers for a loop.
Miami scored on its first six possessions of the game to take a 13-3 lead. The quick Hurricanes guards repeatedly torched Indiana’s guards to create easy driving lanes, and when Miami didn’t do that? They got offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.
The Hurricanes had five offensive rebounds in the first half. Miami started the contest 9 of 12 from the field, on two of the misses, the Hurricanes got second-chance buckets anyhow.
“We knew that they’re good guards. They came out shooting it well. We could have been better on the defensive end as a whole,” Indiana guard Trey Galloway said.
The Hoosiers seemed lost. Jackson-Davis barely touched the ball early on, with just one touch five minutes into the contest. Jalen Hood-Schifino struggled with his decision-making and his shooting and was quickly pulled.
Indiana eventually started to get the ball to Jackson-Davis and Miami began to turn the ball over. After Miami’s lead peaked at 28-15 with 9:52 left in the first half, the Hoosiers woke up.
A 10-0 run cut the deficit to three, with Jackson-Davis scoring seven of the points.
Miami (27-7) responded with a 10-3 run, including a four-point play by Harlond Beverly on a foul by Hood-Schifino. Indiana had to roll the boulder uphill again, but Miller Kopp scored five in the final minute of the half, including a corner 3-pointer, to slice Indiana’s halftime deficit to 30-25.
At halftime, Jackson-Davis had taken the fourth-highest amount of shots among the Hoosiers, but the Kopp surge to end the first half carried over to the second.
The Hoosiers came out smoking, with an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Jackson-Davis had a role in three of the four field goals Indiana converted during the run.
“We were playing hard on the defensive end of the floor and getting quick baskets, quick screen, quick points in the post, stuff of that nature. Our defense was leading our offense,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana probably could have kept the momentum if it could have solved its fatal flaw – Miami’s mastery of the offensive glass.
The Hurricanes missed 12 of their first 18 shots of the second half, but the Hurricanes had nine offensive rebounds in the first 11 minutes of the second half.
Once Indiana cooled off from the field? Miami’s second chances began to bite the Hoosiers down to the bone.
The Hurricanes had 10 second-chance points in an 18-4 run that gave Miami a 65-53 lead with 7:27 left in the game.
“They’re a great offensive rebounding team. They’ve got athletes that will shoot shots. Everyone was crashing, their guards weren’t getting back, everyone was going to get the ball,” Jackson-Davis said.
Jackson-Davis saved special praise for Omier, who dominated the second half with seven offensive rebounds and 13 overall.
“Omier played really well on the offensive glass to bring energy and wedging people under, myself included, so they played relentless on the glass, they punished us,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana pulled its deficit back to seven with 6:06 left, but the second chances just kept on coming for Miami. The Hurricanes scored 17 second-chance points in the second half, a mountain too large for the Hoosiers to overcome. Miami finished with a 48-31 overall edge on the boards.
“It’s been my experience that every time we outrebound an opponent, we normally win,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson gave all the credit to the Hurricanes.
“They played their butts off tonight. It was a well-coached game and I thought they were the better team,” Woodson said.
Indiana (23-12) finished its season with its highest win total since 2016 when it won 27. Indiana also went deeper in the NCAA Tournament than it had since a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016, but the finale in Albany left a bitter taste.