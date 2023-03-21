BLOOMINGTON -- It’s never easy to encapsulate a last-second loss, especially one in which the losing team never led.
It’s hard to tune the sound of a stunned Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall into words or describe the feeling that resonates around a locker room with 13 players whose season ended mere minutes prior.
Words do not paint the stone-faced stares that were still fresh with tears.
Words can not be written the way Grace Berger softly spoke them while wearing a Hoosiers jersey for the final time.
Words are not echoed like the sobs from the showers.
One word can only try to describe it all: defeat. A cold, painful sting that is going to hang around.
“It hurts right now, but it should,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We work hard, and winning is hard. Those kids are upset. They’re emotional right now. Their plans were to win a national championship, and we have no problems talking about that goal. We’ll regroup, and then our goals will remain the same -- to win another Big Ten championship, to get to a Final Four.”
The top-seeded Hoosiers were upset by No. 9-seed Miami 70-68 in dramatic fashion Monday, and Indiana is left to settle with a 28-4 season, its first Big Ten title since 1983 and its first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in program history.
One of the best seasons in Indiana basketball history.
“We’ve just done so many great things this year,” Moren said. “It’s sad, but, golly, when I look back, I’m very proud.”
Moren described the game as a “game of runs,” but Miami took all available runs in the first half. The Hurricanes (21-12) were off the blocks early, jumping to a seven-point lead before a 3-pointer from graduate student forward Destiny Harden forced the Hoosiers to surrender the first timeout.
“It had everything to do with the way they came out and shot the ball early and well and then went down to the other end and made us uncomfortable. It took us a while to get into a comfort level,” Moren said.
By the end of the first quarter, Indiana was down eight and Miami was looking dangerous in transition.
The second quarter saw much of the same, with the Hurricanes holding a 12-point lead going into the locker room. In the first half, Miami outscored Indiana 18-16 in the paint while shooting 57% from the field to the Hoosiers’ 34%. Harden had three 3-pointers (two in the first quarter) in the first half, shooting 66.7% from the arc as the Hurricanes shot 40% from the arc as a team.
“Give Miami credit,” Moren said. “They came out, we knew they were going to be physical. They got up in us. They made us uncomfortable. I didn’t think we looked like we had any good rhythm, pace, flow to what we were trying to do offensively. They came out and they stuck shots. They stuck shots early and helped build the lead. And when you’re sticking shots like that, (it) gives you a lot of confidence.”
The Hoosiers stormed out of the halftime locker room with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to five. In the third quarter, they held Miami to 16% from the field while shooting 57% – entering the fourth facing a one-point deficit.
“It see-sawed back and forth. We just ran out of time there, unfortunately,” Moren said.
After allowing the deficit to grow and coming back to close the gap throughout the fourth quarter, Indiana stayed in the game, tying the score four times in the final four minutes – the last of which was a 3-point shot from freshman guard Yarden Garzon with 6.6 seconds on the clock.
But Miami drove down the court with a play for Harden, who sank her shot from the paint for the two-point lead.
The Hoosiers tried to restart play quickly with a little more than three seconds on the clock, but a miscommunication at half court allowed Miami to steal the ball back and punch a ticket to the Sweet 16.
“It’s hard to put into words right now,” senior forward Mackenzie Holmes said. “Obviously, I’m upset. My last game with Grace (Berger). It’s been a privilege to play with her. I just hate that it has to end like this for her.”
Holmes, like most other Hoosiers who spoke about Berger, spoke shakily, holding back tears.
"It’ll be weird to not see Grace Berger walk through the door,” Moren said. “I'm so grateful that she decided to be an Indiana Hoosier. … She's going to be one of the very best to ever put on a uniform. I can't wait to see what's next for her."
The AP All-American Honorable Mention finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.
“Grace plays such a big role in all of our lives,” Moren said. “I love to say -- and you guys know this -- she’s the biggest introvert you’ll ever meet. But she’s the best teammate and she’s just the most coachable kid, the most competitive kid, and that resonates.”
“She is no drama. She’s not on social media. She doesn’t need that platform. She just continues to do her work. She has a very business-like approach. Because of who she is, she touches so many people. Kids like Yarden and Henna (Sandvik) and Lexi (Bargesser) and Syd (Parrish) coming into our program, that’s why this program has had success. Because they had kids like Grace Berger who have led the charge.”
Holmes finished with a team-high 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Garzon was the only other Hooiser to finish with double-digit points. She finished with 10, with four rebounds and two assists to add.
Junior guard Parrish spoke next to Berger in the locker room, detailing her commitment to the program and what she has helped build.
“I've been with her for only a year,” Parrish said. “But in my first year of college basketball, I was really lost and she's a big reason why I came here. She makes everyone around her better. She's a big reason why a lot of girls want to come here to play basketball. Like Sarah (Scalia) probably wouldn't be here if Grace wasn’t here because Grace makes this program run. Everything goes through Grace, and she's gonna be one of the best ever to come through Indiana women's basketball, and it's just not gonna be the same without her.”
Berger, a graduate student from Louisville, Kentucky, said she knew it had to end sometime.
“I loved being a Hoosier, every single second of it,” she said. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made. Coach Moren is someone that is going to impact me far more than just my five years here. I love this program. I love this university. I love my coaches. I love my teammates. It’s sad that it’s ending, but I’m just very grateful that it happened.”
Now, Moren said the Hoosiers will take a couple of days -- or weeks -- to let the season sink in. But then it’s onto the future.
“There’s no reason that Indiana women’s basketball shouldn’t be a blue blood, a top team in the country every single year,” Berger said. “I just hope that the work I did with my teammates every day impacts that. Indiana is a great place to be. … I wouldn’t change it for the world.”