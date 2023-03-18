BLOOMINGTON — In addition to adjusting to the completely different world of college basketball, Lilly Meister’s freshman season with Indiana women’s basketball has seen her fill in spots all over the court.
“The whole season, my role has been different every game. It’s never been the same,” she said.
The guard from Rochester, Minnesota, has been a Swiss Army knife of sorts for the Hoosiers, a trait highlighted in her first career start — a 77-47 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
With first team All-American Mackenzie Holmes limited (Holmes was an unused substitute) due to knee soreness according to a Twitter post from the Hoosiers before the game, Meister was called upon.
While team personnel had hinted at it the past few weeks, she first heard she was getting the starting nod when Indiana (28-3) was going through the scouting report for the upcoming game.
“It’s a little nerve wracking, but this is the best atmosphere ever," Meister said. "It’s March Madness, packed Assembly Hall. That’s crazy. … Once the tip went off, it was just another game. I kind of forgot all about it.”
Tennessee Tech kept it close early in the matchup, hitting 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, with senior guard Maaliya Owens hitting two of the three. IU coach Teri Moren said Chloe Moore-McNeil was “madder than a hornet” about the Golden Eagles' success from long range. McNeil and graduate student guard Grace Berger led the huddle during the first media timeout.
“We knew that they were hot from three coming into the game and that they were plenty capable of doing it and that was a strength of theirs. We came out and gave them, I thought, a couple easy looks from three,” Berger said. “I think that was disappointing for all of us that we didn’t come out ready in that sense. But I think, after that first quarter, we fixed it and made things harder for them and didn’t give them what they wanted.”
The first quarter finished with the teams tied at 18 with Indiana’s only point in the final two minutes coming from the charity stripe courtesy of Berger. A stalemate ensued to start the second quarter before a 6-0 run from the Hoosiers forced a timeout from Tennesee Tech.
Runs throughout the game aided the Hoosiers, but that run in the second quarter turned the game on its head as Indiana finished the half on a 19-5 run.
“It’s obviously who we are, and who we want to be is pushing the pace,” Moren said. “We had several of those (runs), and then we started, I thought, pushing the pace even harder.”
Indiana started to cruise in the third quarter, focusing on a more flowing game of while shutting down the Golden Eagles from long range and only allowing 16 points in the paint. The Hoosiers, who scored 44 points in the paint, added another level of attack in transition with 29 fastbreak points and nine off turnovers.
“We’re perfectionists over there as a staff,” Moren continued. “I was not happy, especially in their third. I thought we made some bad decisions, some shot selections that were not good inside of our offense. As a coach and as a staff, you don’t look at the scoreboard so much as to ‘Are we getting better inside of every possession?’ So that’s the pressure we put on them. No matter what the score looks like, we’re still going to want to play good basketball.”
Junior guard Sydney Parrish topped Indiana’s scoring chart with 19 points and eight rebounds while Berger, an All-American honorable mention, notched 17 points, four assists and three blocks.
Meister finished with seven points, four rebounds and three blocks as Indiana tallied 11 total blocks -- a standout stat for a team that averages five a game.
While advancing to the second round, Moren also picked up her 200th win with the program. She is 200-92 with the Hoosiers through nine seasons.
In relation to Holmes’ injury, Moren said she was limited throughout the week leading up to the game and was available if needed against Tennesee Tech. Additionally, she said she is “very optimistic” and feels good about her ability to play Monday.
Indiana will face Miami (20-12) in the second round Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip-off time has yet to be announced.