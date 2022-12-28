Like most programs of both genders in the college basketball world, Indiana's women's basketball team got a Christmas-time breather.
And, as it is for most college basketball programs, it's also a clean break between nonconference and the bulk of conference play.
As the Indiana women's basketball team resumes with nothing but Big Ten games ahead, it would be hard to find too much to complain about.
Apart from the knee injury suffered by star guard Grace Berger on Nov. 25, the No. 4-ranked Hoosiers haven't skipped a beat.
Indiana is unbeaten, has the top scoring defense in the Big Ten, is currently projected as a No. 1 seed in ESPN's women's basketball bracketology and one question facing the Hoosiers before the season — would they have depth beyond Berger and Mackenzie Holmes? — has been answered resoundingly in the positive.
All good, right? With Big Ten play set to resume for good Thursday as Indiana visits Michigan State, coach Teri Moren just wants the good vibes to continue.
"You always worry about these breaks, especially if you're playing well," Moren said Wednesday before the Hoosiers departed for East Lansing, Michigan. "I don't know that we played terrific against Butler (a 67-50 win on Dec. 21), the way we probably should have and wanted to. You have momentum you've built, and you want to keep that swinging into the next week. You worry about restarting and focused on a new season. It's a complete restart."
There are challenges when it comes to holiday breaks. Players depart and arrive on different schedules depending on how far they have to go home to see loved ones.
Most teams want to resume practices as soon as possible after Christmas, and Moren was no exception, conducting practice Dec. 26 in Bloomington, though not everyone was available right away.
In Indiana's case, one player, center Arielle Wisne, was caught up in the air transportation chaos that has made holiday travel a nightmare for so many. Moren said Wednesday morning Wisne was stuck in Denver (she is from Thornton, Colorado) and the hope was she could join the team at Michigan State on game day.
"(The break) is never long enough. Four days for us? You get home on the 22nd and the 23rd, 24th and 25th. I was back on Christmas Day. I think a lot of the kids were back on Christmas Day just because of flights," Moren said.
As Indiana resumes Big Ten play, it won't have Berger. Moren gave an update on the injured guard.
"Her status is still indefinite, but she is moving along very nicely. Everyday she's doing a little bit more. She's in great spirits and moving along nicely," Moren said.
Though Berger is out, Indiana (12-0) still has an embarassment of riches. Mackenzie Holmes (19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) remains dominant in the paint as her 69% field goal percentage ranks second nationally.
Freshman guard Yarden Garzon (12 points per game) has been a sensation with her 51.8% 3-point shooting.
Sydney Parrish (12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds per game) has stepped into a starting role in Berger's absence and has given the Hoosiers a versatile option in terms of both perimeter shooting (36.5% 3-point percentage) and physical play.
Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.6 points, 5.1 assists per game) has been very capable running the point, leading the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio, while Sara Scalia (11.7) has provided the 3-point shooting (32.9%) expected when she transferred from Minnesota.
Michigan State (8-5, 0-2) is a traditional Big Ten and national power that has seemingly slipped behind the conference elite, though looks may be deceiving. The Spartans' Big Ten losses were in overtime to Purdue and by six on the road at No. 3 Ohio State.
The Spartans rank fourth in both scoring offense and defense, which puts them smack dab among the Big Ten powers like Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State. They run their offense through guard Kamaria McDaniel (14.1 points per game).
"Kamaria McDaniel, she has 30-plus more shots than anyone else," Moren said. "Defense will have to travel with us, and then we have to hit some shots away from Assembly Hall. I'd love to get off to a great start, no doubt."
Due to both the Big Ten scheduling rotation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana hasn't played at Michigan State's Breslin Center since the 2019 season. Holmes has never played there at all.