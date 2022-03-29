BLOOMINGTON – It’s been an emotional month for newly hired Indiana men’s basketball assistant coach Brian Walsh.
On March 9, he and his wife Jessica, celebrated the birth of their first child, Isla, a healthy, booming baby daughter.
Then came IU’s run through the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament, which ended with a first-round loss to Saint Mary’s in Portland, Oregon.
Walsh, serving his fifth season on IU’s staff and first as recruiting coordinator, received overtures from other schools regarding various opportunities. But when IU coach Mike Woodson parted ways with Dane Fife last week, he reached out to Walsh to gauge his interest in joining his staff as an assistant coach.
It didn’t take long for Walsh to accept the position.
“This is an absolute home run and Grand Slam for myself in my young career,” Walsh said. ”I'm extremely grateful to Coach Woodson and the rest of the staff who believes in me and excited for the opportunity ahead.”
Walsh said he’s looking to add value to IU’s staff, both on the floor and in recruiting. Recruiting-wise, Walsh said his strongest ties are in the Midwest.
“I grew up in western Pennsylvania,” Walsh said. “I still have a ton of close friends and contacts, guys that are my age that are now running AAU programs on all the different circuits that I've kept in touch with and have great relationships with. And then I go over to Dayton, ran team camp for several years and plucked teams from within the state out of the state, the surrounding states, so I feel like Ohio is another state that I have really strong ties in.
“Then moving a little bit further west at Indiana where your reach is bigger, so I feel like the relationships that I've built in Indiana are very, very strong -- and the surrounding states, Illinois, Kentucky, the surrounding states is kind of my, I guess you would call it, the bread basket.”
On the floor, Walsh was a sharp-shooting guard as a college player at Akron who shot 40.9% for his college career. Perimeter shooting has been a weakness for IU in recent years. This past season, IU finished 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (33.3%) and last in the league in 3-pointers per game made (5.9).
Walsh said improving 3-point shooting at IU can be addressed both through development and recruiting.
“You look at the numbers and you want to see if it can translate at the next level,” Walsh said. “But at the same time, these guys on our team, they are really good shooters. And I think a lot of it has to do between the ears. It's a lot of mental, especially at this place where it's packed and the shots mean a lot.
“These guys want to perform for these fans. They want to win. No one wants to win more than our players, and they put in a ton of time.”
Walsh was hired by former IU coach Archie Miller and considers Archie and Sean Miller his two greatest influences in coaching. But he also has developed a strong relationship with Woodson and believes in the vision of the program under him moving forward.
“I believe in Coach Woodson at the highest level,” Walsh said. “He's an unbelievable coach, a really, really good man and we had a blast this year. I think we accomplished a lot in his first year and just extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of the staff here.”