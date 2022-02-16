BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana running backs/associate head coach Craig Johnson has learned through decades of coaching offense that running backs come in all shapes and sizes.
As running backs coach with the Tennessee Titans in 2010, Johnson worked with Chris Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound speed back who gained 1,364 yards under him in a Pro Bowl season.
Later in Johnson’s career, as running backs coach with the New York Giants, Johnson helped 6-foot, 234-pound Saquon Barkley rush for 1,307 yards and 11 TDs
“Protect the ball, protect the quarterback, those are the guys that I’m looking for to help Indiana get to where we want to (be),” Johnson said. “So I don’t put anything on the back about what the height, weight, speed restriction really is. Obviously, we’re going to evaluate all that we can, and we’re going to try to get the best person to get this team to the top.”
Johnson said he’s thrilled to be back coaching in the Big Ten.
“My father was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, so I’ve followed the Big Ten for most of my life,” Johnson said.
Two years as an analyst at Maryland, Johnson said, rekindled his love for the college game. Johnson spent 19 years as an NFL assistant, which included stints as running backs with the Titans (2010) and Giants (2014-19).
“The biggest difference between the college and pros is obviously the amount of time that you are able to spend with the players, and obviously most college players have not matured to the max that they are going to be,” Johnson said.
“The keys are fundamentally sound, protecting the ball, protecting the quarterback and able obviously to make significant plays in the critical situations, third down, red zone, two-minute, four-minute type things and if they are fundamentally sound and they can help us move the chains.”
Johnson said he’s only had a chance to meet the IU running backs he will be working with briefly. There are several new faces, including Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers and North Carolina transfer Josh Henderson. Johnson said the newcomers and returning backs, which include sophomore scholarship players Trent Howland and David Holloman, will have a clean slate.
“They all want the ball,” Johnson said. “I want them to want the ball. If they don’t want the ball, they shouldn’t be in my room, but at the same token I’m going to give them time to prove that they can help our team get to the top of the Big Ten.”
Johnson, who will make $500,000 in his dual role as running backs/associate coach, said he’s looking forward to working with head coach Tom Allen. He recounted watching Allen on the sidelines two years when IU beat Maryland at Memorial Stadium during the 2020 season and the passion he showed in interacting with his players.
“I said ‘That guy coaches with energy. He would be a great guy to coach for someday,'” Allen said. “And so when the opportunity came here when things happened, it was a blessing for sure.”
Johnson said it also will be important to work together with new offensive coordinator Walt Bell and offensive line coach Darren Hiller to generate more yards in IU’s run game. The Hoosiers finished 12th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game last season (114.2) and 13th in yards per carry (3.2).
“What I have learned in general, the running backs coach has got to have the best friend on his team to be the offensive line coach,” Johnson said. “Because you want to make sure you are in step with him because how you are going to set your blocks …
“I’ve been so much on that offensive side of the ball I kind of know for a lot of time how everything works, what we are going to do, how these blocks are going to be executed and where the holes are going to be in the defense, but I don’t coach robots. I tell the backs for the most part 'just as I give you the pieces of the puzzle, you can put your puzzle together as you see fit and then you can go out and make plays.'”
