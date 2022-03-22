BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry’s impressive resume includes coaching NFL Pro Bowl wideouts Odell Beckham Jr., Anquan Boldin, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Jarvis Landry and Zach Miller.
But Henry said developing those receivers would not have been possible without what he learned in his first college coaching stint at McNeese State.
“Most of the time when I got a receiver there, he never really played receiver,” Henry said. “He was a great 2A or 3A quarterback, running back, played baseball and basketball and was kind of an athlete, and we really sculpted them into being a receiver. For me, that is where I got my tenure of experience coaching guys and developing them to play receiver and the technical part of it.”
Henry intends to bring that development philosophy to IU. He arrived this week and will coach IU’s receivers for the remainder of spring practice.
“That is the biggest thing about being a pro on and off the field, about being a technician with your craft,” Henry said. “We know at this level, in the Big Ten, it is big-time football. You have to be on your game each and every week. For me, it is about the consistency and the preparation. If I can bring that to this group -- the confidence, the energy, the enthusiasm -- I am just ready for that at this point in time.”
During wide receiver coaching stints at LSU from 2012-14 and with the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19, Henry worked closely with both Beckham and Landry. He recalled how both receivers spent so much time catching balls from the JUGS machines at LSU they wound up breaking two of them.
“It was a joy to watch just going out there and being young men and having that swag to go out there and compete at a high level, not just be there,” Henry said. “It doesn’t matter what goes on, what’s happening on the outside, but when you get on that field it’s just a safe haven where you go out there and have fun and just let it go.”
Henry, 49, said it was the right time to get back into college coaching both professionally and personally. He lost both of his parents in the span of seven months recently, which took an emotional toll. His mother died right before the start of his second season as wide receivers coach with the Dallas Cowboys in late July 2021. His father, who had Alzheimer’s disease, died the morning after the Cowboys were knocked out of the NFL playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers two months ago.
“I thought about just taking a break because it had been 25 years that I’ve been at it, just never really settled down,” Henry said. “Missed two brother’s weddings, funerals and get togethers and birthdays … at that time, I just took time to relax.”
Henry even turned down an invite from Beckham to watch him play for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl last February.
“A lot of times in this society we just go, go, go and not take a break mentally and reflect and re-asses,” Henry said.
IU, Henry said, was appealing because it offered a family atmosphere under head coach Tom Allen.
“This is a great program on the rise, and I am proud to be a part of it,” Henry said. “The atmosphere is totally what I am looking for. I am excited to be here and ready to go to work.”