LAS VEGAS — Next week is final exam week at Indiana University. For the Indiana men’s basketball team, the toughest tests come before and after their class finals with games against nationally-ranked Arizona and Kansas, both games away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The first of those tests is Saturday. The No. 14 Hoosiers take on No. 10 Arizona at a neutral site game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tipoff for The Clash is 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson wanted to beef up the Hoosiers’ schedule, especially knowing he had a potential Big Ten contender. The game against the Wildcats fits what he was looking for.
What Woodson was also hoping for was more balanced production from throughout the Hoosiers’ roster.
Games like Trayce Jackson-Davis’s triple-double Wednesday against Nebraska aside, Indiana has been able to call on secondary scoring sources as well as players who can be counted on to be defensive stoppers.
In that way, guard Trey Galloway has done both.
Galloway scored a career-high 20 points in the 81-65 win over the Cornhuskers. With Galloway starting in place of injured Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Hoosiers didn’t skip a beat. Galloway also had another solid defensive effort as Nebraska never really got going from the field until the game was out of hand.
It was the second game in a row in which Galloway was noticed for his stopping ability. Galloway drew major praise as he helped the Hoosiers shut down North Carolina on Nov. 30. The Tar Heels shot just 33.9% from the field in that game.
“The good thing is getting him back healthy, because he works,” said Woodson after Wednesday’s win, also referencing a knee injury that kept Galloway out of action for three games.
“I have no problems with that kid,” Woodson continued. “He works his butt off on the floor. In practice he gives you effort. It spills over in the game. (Against Nebraska) he was reckless. Defensively, he was great and he made shots, which was kind of nice to see.”
As for Galloway’s offense? Since he returned from the knee injury, he has averaged 10.3 points and four rebounds. With Hood-Schifino out, Indiana needs Galloway to contribute. With Jackson-Davis drawing so much defensive attention, opportunities are there for the sophomore guard and he knows it.
“I’ve been trying to focus on game-like shots and just being ready to shoot it and knock it down when it comes out to me,” Galloway said. “I think having that confidence and to keep building that confidence, it’s been great.”
Indiana (8-1) will need all hands on deck to tame the formidable Wildcats.
Like the Hoosiers, Arizona wants to feed the post and entering Friday’s games, no Division I team has done it better. The Wildcats have converted 55.2% of their shots, tops in college basketball.
They do everything else in the post too. Arizona ranks in the top 20 nationally in free throw conversions and attempts. They’re 22nd nationally in rebounding. The Wildcats also rank second nationally in assists. Due to all of the above, Arizona averages 91.5 points, third in the nation.
The Wildcats (7-1) have four major contributors Indiana has to find a way to stop. Junior forward Azoulas Tubelis (20.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg) works in tandem with sophomore center Oumar Ballo (19.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg) to fuel Arizona’s frontcourt.
Senior guard Courtney Ramey (13.8) is a 50% 3-point shooter. Distributing to all of the above is junior point guard Kerr Kriisa (12.8 ppg, 7.8 apg).
Arizona is an extremely well-balanced team that has already beaten ranked foes in San Diego State and Creighton. The Wildcats suffered their only loss in a Pac-12 Conference game at Utah on Dec. 1.