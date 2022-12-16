Indiana men's basketball maintained its No. 14 ranking in the Associated Press poll despite an 89-75 loss to then-No. 10 Arizona last Saturday in Las Vegas, but the Hoosiers have lost two of their last three games.
It's not a coincidence freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has not played in any of those contests.
As Indiana prepares for another nationally televised, high-profile game at No. 8 Kansas at noon Saturday, will the Hoosiers be bolstered by the return of the savvy guard?
Indiana coach Mike Woodson wouldn't commit to the notion, but the Hoosiers are carefully trying to get Hood-Schifino back in the fold.
"The last few days he's kind of shot around and done some things. He's moving around. So (Thursday) we're going to let him bang a little bit and see where he is (Friday)," Woodson said Thursday.
Woodson went into detail about Hood-Schifino's back problems. The Hoosiers (8-2) have missed Hood-Schifino's 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, but on a more fundamental level, his absence has removed a ball-handler from the lineup.
"You got to be patient with (a back injury). Then I think the player itself will lead you in the direction that he wants to go," Woodson said. "From a medical standpoint, I think he's fine in that regard. But, again, when you can't do the things that you're used to doing on the floor, move around like you normally do, that's a problem. That's what he was experiencing.
"The last few days he's been on the floor shooting, moving around. Got a good workout on our off day (Wednesday)."
In Hood-Schifino's absence, and when starting point guard Xavier Johnson hasn't handled the ball or wasn't on the floor, duties have fallen to Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates. Woodson has been pleased with their progress running the floor.
"They've done a pretty good job I think. When we started the journey, that was one of the things -- most college teams, they carry three point guards. We basically got two legit point guards," Woodson said.
"So my thing was we got to develop Tamar and Galloway, get them in a position where they're comfortable bringing the ball up the floor and making basketball plays. They both can do that now. Gallo has really gotten good at it."
Still, getting Hood-Schifino back would be an enormous help for the Hoosiers.
"Getting Jalen back helps because he gives us another guy that can run your team, another guy that can score the ball, defend, do a lot of things at that position," Woodson said.
Unlike Arizona, Indiana's last opponent, the Jayhawks (9-1) don't present as much of a balanced threat as the Wildcats posed for the Hoosiers. However, Kansas might have better individual talent.
Junior forward Jalen Wilson is one of the best all-around players in the country. He's averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and has converted 36.5% from 3-point range.
It is likely Indiana forward Race Thompson will get the defensive assignment.
"I just have to have the mindset coming into a game knowing you'll have a tough matchup and be ready to guard. With me, I'm just going to be ready and be up on him because he's a talented player," Thompson said.
All of Kansas's top three scorers can shoot it from 3-point range. Freshman guard Gradey Dick (15.4) is a 6-foot-8 phenom who converts 46.6% from 3-point range. Texas Tech transfer guard Kevin McCullar (11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds per game) is a 36.4% 3-point shooter.
Then there's the venue. Allen Fieldhouse is one of college basketball's most celebrated gyms. Opened in 1955, it's considered one of the loudest venues in college sports.
Kansas rarely loses there. During the Bill Self coaching era, which began in 2003, the Jayhawks are 297-16 at home. The current home win streak for Kansas stands at 11.
Though Indiana has played Kansas 14 times, Saturday's game will only be the fourth visit to Allen Fieldhouse and first since 1993. Indiana did win twice on Kansas turf in the early 1970s.
Woodson said his players have to embrace everything about the challenge of mastering a difficult road environment.
"It's kind of what you live for when you play basketball in college. You can't run from it," said Woodson, who also noted the Hoosiers have to avoid the poor start they had last Saturday against Arizona when a 17-0 Wildcats run put them in a hole they couldn't dig out of.
"I just try to get our players to understand that, hey, you got to seize the moment. This is a big-time game. It really is. You got a chance to go in and do something that a lot of teams hadn't done in years there," Woodson said.
Kansas will play at Assembly Hall on Dec. 16, 2023, part of the home-and-home series the schools agreed to in 2021.