BLOOMINGTON – Indiana only led for 30 seconds in the second half against Illinois on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
But it was the right 30 seconds.
After fighting Illinois and itself for much of the game, No. 14 Indiana found its best version of itself when it mattered most as the Hoosiers earned an important 71-68 victory over Illinois.
Illinois led for 26 minutes of game time and took the lead five times after Indiana caught up for the first time with 6:27 left, but the Fighting Illini, playing without leading scorer Terrance Shannon Jr., couldn’t hold on.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 26 points and 12 rebounds and passed his coach, Mike Woodson, for fifth place on Indiana’s all-time scoring list. Jackson-Davis now has 2,081 career points. Woodson finished with 2,061.
After the game, Jackson-Davis told Stadium.com he will not return next season. He said he will take part in senior day activities.
"I feel like four years is enough for me. I'm grateful for my time here, but I'll say the rest during senior night," Jackson-Davis told Jeff Goodman of Stadium.com in a postgame interview posted on Stadium's social media account.
Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 13 points, and Miller Kopp drained four 3-pointers on his way to 12 points.
Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 24 points.
A pair of Hood-Schifino free throws with 30 seconds left put Indiana in front,, and after Illinois guard Jayden Epps only made one of his two free throws with 16 seconds left, Indiana gave its fans a cliffhanger finish.
Illinois pressed the inbounds pass. The pass itself was difficult to get inbounds, but Kopp did find Trey Galloway in a nick of time. Galloway tossed a risky baseline pass to Hood-Schifino, who was trapped on the right side.
Hood-Schifino managed to lob it over the top into space, and Galloway won the race to the ball. He tipped it ahead to a waiting Jackson-Davis, who dunked it home to put Indiana up three.
Indiana still had to survive Illinois’ last shot, but RJ Melendez missed an open 3-pointer at the gun.
Cue a sigh of relief for those in Indiana cream-and-crimson.
“I'm just glad that we found a way to get that one. They were fighting. They were clawing. They were without one of their best players, and those dudes showed a lot of heart here. Just finding a way down the stretch and getting stops when we needed to, it was big for us,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana found a way to win despite multiple issues during the game. The Hoosiers’ 14 turnovers helped Illinois’ cause. Hood-Schifino struggled for much of the game. He was 5-for-17 with seven turnovers.
Indiana seemed to be in control early in the first half. Nothing seemed untoward. Building a 19-12 lead, the Hoosiers did what they normally do. Jackson-Davis had nine points. Indiana was finding its “others” a fair bit -- the usual.
However, Mayer was the Illini’s antidote to the Hoosiers’ “usual.” Right at the end of Indiana's 19-12 start, Mayer was already at five points for the Illini, and he was just getting started.
In a 22-7 Illinois run that reversed the lead, Mayer scored nine points, draining threes on three of four Illinois scoring possessions. Mayer scored 16 in the first half.
His lift got the rest of Illinois going, and a Coleman Hawkins dunk at the 5:07 mark put the Illini up 34-26 against the reeling Hoosiers.
However, Hawkins also picked up a technical talking up his dunk, and that was a break Indiana badly needed.
Tamar Bates’ technical free throws started a 7-0 Indiana run that closed the gap. Illinois led 38-35 at halftime, but it could have been worse, as Hood-Schifino struggled (1-for-8, three turnovers) and Illinois had an edge in offensive rebounds, second-chance points and points off turnovers.
The halftime locker room vibe wasn’t pleasant for the Hoosiers.
“It was heated in the locker room at halftime a little bit,” Woodson said.
Indiana slowed Illinois down in the second half but was having trouble getting out of gear itself. The Illini took a 48-39 lead with 12:41 left as Indiana had eight empty possessions in its first 11 after halftime.
However, Illinois only made five shots for the rest of the contest, and Indiana gradually reeled the Illini in. A Jackson-Davis reverse layup with 6:27 left tied it for the first time -- the first of five ties Illinois broke.
“I thought the second half, especially as the game started to get tighter, our defense started to pick up and eliminated a lot of the threes and the good looks that they had the first half,” said Woodson, referring to Illinois’ 0-for-8 3-point shooting after the break.
The last of those ties broken by the Illini seemed to be a major blow as Hood-Schifino threw the ball away to Hawkins for a breakaway dunk with 1:28 left. However, Hood-Schifino shrugged it off and tied it himself with a pull-up jumper 11 seconds later.
After Ty Rodgers turned it over with 53 seconds left, Hood-Schifino hung in the air just long enough on a mid-range jumper to draw a foul from Rodgers. His free throws with 30 seconds left put Indiana in front and set in motion the final sequence of events.
The win was vital for the Hoosiers. Indiana put a bit of separation between itself and the chasing pack as it will be in third place at the end of Saturday’s Big Ten action.
Indiana could have suffered the fate Illinois did as the Illini could be as low as eighth by the end of Saturday.
“This was a separation game. If they win, they separate. Even though we've got a long way to go still, this game was important,” Woodson said.
Indiana turns around quick. The Hoosiers next travel to Michigan State on Tuesday. It will be the Spartans’ first home men’s basketball game after the mass shooting that claimed the lives of three students last Monday.