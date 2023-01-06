IOWA CITY, Iowa – No. 15 Indiana had 13 days to prepare for its resumption of Big Ten Conference play at Iowa on Thursday.
What it waited for was a game that might have taken 13 days off of everyone’s life.
A remarkable contest ended in a downcast conclusion for the Hoosiers, a 91-89 victory for Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena that took on Homeric proportions with collapses, rises and recriminations all-around.
For Indiana, it was a sobering night. After building a 21-point lead just 6 minutes, 28 seconds into the game, the Hoosiers ran a gauntlet that was equal parts bad fortune and self-inflicted wounds.
Starting forward Race Thompson injured his right knee with 4:30 left in the first half. By then, Iowa was already rallying and Indiana was reeling.
Indiana quickly gave up a 10-point halftime lead in the second half, only to wipe out three different Iowa leads before capitulating in the final minutes.
“That was a big blow and then you kind of have to improvise a little bit, and it just didn’t work,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on the effect of losing Thompson.
Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, still contending with continuing back problems, played 38 minutes and led the Hoosiers with 30 points. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 21.
“(The game) was a big task, but at the same time, injuries happen in basketball, and you have to play through those things,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) had no stopping power in the second half as the Hawkeyes converted 53.6% after the break without Thompson on the floor.
Kris Murray led Iowa with 30 points as he was too often left open via faulty Indiana help defense and by beating Hoosiers' defenders down the floor. Murray was one of five Hawkeyes in double-figures.
Added on top of all of that, a second-half confrontation between the Iowa and Indiana benches culminated in words exchanged between Woodson and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
After the game, emotions still ran high as Woodson didn’t hold back when asked about the situation.
“I'm not even going to comment on that because that's bull----. That's what it is. You can print that. Again, when you can allow coaches to come across half-court into your space, that's bull----. It is,” Woodson said.
McCaffery had no comment on the incident when he spoke to the Iowa media.
The Hoosiers had their best start to a game this season as they punched the Hawkeyes in the mouth with a 28-7 run to start the contest.
Among the highlights was Hood-Schifino, who made his first two 3-point shots and had four of his seven first-half assists during Indiana’s surge.
Iowa -- seemingly in complete disarray, including a demonstrative technical foul picked up early by McCaffery -- seemed destined for its fourth Big Ten loss, but then the worm turned.
Iowa (9-6, 1-3) slowed Indiana by employing a three-quarter court press. The Hoosiers didn’t respond well to it, speeding themselves into mistakes. Iowa was able to slowly whittle away at its deficit.
“We just tried to press them a little, be active in our zone and execute our offense the way we planned because early on we couldn’t get anything to drop,” McCaffery said.
Disaster then struck for Indiana.
With 4:30 left in the half, Iowa guard Tony Perkins lost the ball and then lost his balance in trying to track the ball down. As he did, he crashed into the back of Thompson’s right leg. Thompson was defending a different player, and Perkins hit him unsighted.
Thompson buckled and immediately grabbed his right knee. He was later helped off the floor and could not put weight on his right leg.
An Indiana team already missing starting guard Xavier Johnson and with Jackson-Davis playing hurt had yet another injury to contend with.
Thompson did not return and was on crutches by halftime. Indiana had no update postgame on his injury.
Indiana’s lead remained 10 at halftime, but it felt tenuous given Thompson’s importance to the Hoosiers' defensive attack.
Iowa smelled blood. Taking advantage of help defense mistakes by the Hoosiers, the Hawkeyes tied the game at 61-61 by the 12:18 mark. The teams traded blows until Iowa led 76-72 with 7:33 left.
“To play Malik (Reneau) and I thought (Jordan) Geronimo fought, but Race is a better matchup on (Kris) Murray,” Woodson said. “We didn’t play the way we played in the first half. Our defense went the other way.”
Then, it seemed, Indiana had saved itself. With Miller Kopp contributing a steal, offensive rebound and bucket to go along with Jackson-Davis' dominance in the paint, the Hoosiers mounted a 12-2 run. Indiana led 84-78 with 3:42 left.
But the Hoosiers couldn’t hold on. Iowa punched back with a 9-0 run, scoring on seven straight possessions, to take an 87-84 lead. Indiana stayed within a possession to the bitter end and had a chance to win.
Down 87-86, Hood-Schifino drove to the rim but left his would-be go-ahead lay-up attempt short on the rim with 12 seconds left. Iowa made its free throws from there to see the game out.
Indiana next hosts Northwestern on Sunday.