All of the usual late-season ramifications are in play for No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday at Michigan State.
Indiana is jockeying for position in a competitive Big Ten men’s basketball race as it tries to earn a top four spot that rewards a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.
Regardless of the Big Ten race, the Hoosiers are trying to find the best version of themselves.
The natural order of things are on tap for the Hoosiers’ penultimate Big Ten road trip of the season, but this won’t be a normal journey.
Michigan State will be playing its first home men’s basketball game since the tragic mass shooting on its campus that claimed the lives of three students on Feb. 13. Michigan State canceled all university activities for the remainder of last week.
This will be the first chance for Michigan State’s highest-profile athletic program to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting, which also wounded five others. It will be an emotional day, as much about empathy and the human condition as basketball.
“Tomorrow night will be another emotional night. Make no mistake about it. This will never go away, nor do we want it to go away. We want to make sure our students are respected,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Monday during his pregame press conference.
Izzo wasn’t sure what tribute might be in order for Tuesday’s game. He hopes what Michigan State does respects how the victims and the survivors feel. He said he’s struggled with moving on himself.
“The hardest thing for me is to try to balance normalcy and tragedy. I’m not sure we’ll ever do a good job of it. There’s not enough time in the year left. This isn’t going away today, tomorrow and unfortunately for some families, it’s not going away in a lifetime,” Izzo said. “The last seven days would be a helluva chapter in anybody’s book. My book would be small compared to the parents that lost their kids and the ones that are fighting for them.”
Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis was asked about the dynamic that will be in play for Tuesday’s contest.
“First and foremost, just thoughts and prayers out to them. I think I speak for our whole team on that,” Jackson-Davis said after Saturday’s win over Illinois. “I love Coach Izzo, and that place is going to be rocking. They're going to play with a lot of emotion, a lot of heart. We've got to be ready. But sometimes it's bigger than basketball.”
Michigan State’s team has already been through its first step of playing its first game. It was at rival Michigan on Saturday.
Normally a fierce, no-love-lost in-state battle, Michigan paid tribute to its rival university by lighting Crisler Center in Michigan State green. Michigan State wore “Spartan Strong” T-shirts. Michigan won the game 84-72.
Michigan State’s Breslin Center hosted a women’s game against Maryland on Saturday, the first major event on the East Lansing campus since the shooting.
On the basketball side of things, Indiana (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) is hoping to achieve consistency. In its last four games, the Hoosiers have been up and down.
The Hoosiers are 3-1 in those games -- the wins by six, one and three points. The one loss was last Wednesday at Northwestern, a defeat that contributed to a three-spot drop in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
Indiana defeated Michigan State 82-69 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Jan. 22. The Spartans (16-10, 8-7) have been 3-3 since, though all of its losses have been on the road.
Michigan State forward Malik Hall, who didn’t play in the previous meeting against the Hoosiers, has returned to action and should be available Tuesday.
Indiana has come up empty on its last two visits to Breslin Center. The Hoosiers will respect the day it will be at Michigan State, but there’s still a competitive job to do.
“Obviously, we've just got to go, and it's business, but at the same time, it is what it is, and we're going to play hard, and they're going to play hard, and if we get one, we get one, but we've got to go at them,” Jackson-Davis said.