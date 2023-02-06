Everything seems to be coming up cream and crimson at the moment.
The Indiana men's basketball team comes off a memorable weekend in which it knocked off its archrival and No. 1 Purdue 79-74 in front of a cauldron of adoring fans.
On the strength of that win, Indiana moved up three spots in Monday's Associated Press poll to No. 18, even though the Hoosiers were 1-1 overall during the past week.
Standout center Trayce Jackson-Davis won his second consecutive co-Big Ten Player of the Week award, shared again with Purdue's Zach Edey. Jackson-Davis is playing at a national player of the year level.
Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) has won six of seven and his vaulted its way back into Big Ten Tournament double-bye consideration as well as a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Everything is going great, isn't it? Just when you start to think so, college basketball has a way of knocking a team upside the head.
No team has done that to Indiana in recent years more so than Rutgers, the next visitors at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Scarlet Knights, who re-entered the AP poll Monday at No. 24 after a one-week appearance on Jan. 16, have won six in a row over the Hoosiers, including a 63-48 win in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Dec. 3.
Rutgers has taken control of the all-time series against Indiana with an 8-7 edge after the Hoosiers won the first six games between the programs. Indiana has only one once since 2018.
In a way, the classic trap game scenario for Indiana after beating Purdue might be off the table considering the sway Rutgers has had over the Hoosiers. The Scarlet Knights will have Indiana's undivided attention.
"We kind of played with a chip on our shoulder since the beginning of the year, since we got pumped by Rutgers. We kind of found our niche, and that's what we're doing, and that's how we've got to play the rest of the year," Jackson-Davis said.
Why does Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) pose so many problems? Most of the credit has to go to coach Steve Pikiell who has imposed a tough, defensive-minded culture on the Scarlet Knights in his seventh season at New Jersey's flagship public university.
Rutgers only concedes 58.4 points per game, fifth-best nationally going into Monday's games. The Scarlet Knights have given up 62.4 in conference games, second only to Purdue, but Rutgers is best in the Big Ten in field goal defense with a stingy 39.2% conceded to conference foes.
Rutgers is also in the bottom half of Division I in tempo, so not only does it get stops better than any other Big Ten team, opponents have limited possessions in which to make a run back at the the Scarlet Knights.
A typical win was Saturday's victory over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. Rutgers earned a 61-55 grind fest of a victory. The Spartans only converted 34.5% from the field.
"It wasn't a thing of beauty, but it was beautiful to me," Pikiell said in the postgame press conference.
The Scarlet Knights aren't going to wow anyone with volume scorers, but they are well put together with athletic center Clifford Omoruyi (13.4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks per game) providing a gutty leader in the lane.
"They are a great team, and they play very, very hard on defense, and they kind of bring that trap kind of like Purdue did (Saturday). We have to make adjustments and watch film and get ready," Jackson-Davis said.
Guard Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), has given Rutgers a decent 3-point shooter at 42%. Swingman Caleb McConnell (9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds per game) and point guard Paul Mulcahy (9.3 points, 4.9 assists per game) help form a cohesive core.
In the December contest at Rutgers' Jersey Mike's Arena, Indiana never got into a rhythm.
The Scarlet Knights broke away seven minutes into the contest as the Hoosiers shot just 30.4%, the worst Indiana has shot in a single game this season by over seven percentage points. The next worst was the Hoosiers' 37.4% night at Maryland last Tuesday.
McConnell scored 16 in the win, while freshman guard Derek Simpson scored 14, a total he hasn't matched since.
Rutgers' game travels, too. Most notably, the Scarlet Knights won 65-64 at Purdue on Jan. 2, a game that knocked the Boilermakers from the unbeaten ranks.
Rutgers also won at Northwestern and suffered a controversial 67-66 loss at Ohio State in which the Buckeyes' buzzer-beating shot shouldn't have counted due to an illegal touch by the shooter.
For Indiana's part, all of the good it has done comes from a mission mentality it's built.
"This is -- Trayce and Race (Thompson) and X (Xavier Johnson), who is not with us right now, and Miller (Kopp) -- this is their last go-around. No time to quit. They have got something to prove, too," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after Saturday's win over Purdue. "The Big Ten championship is still out there, and somebody's got to win it. So, I mean, we've just got to keep hammering and scraping and scratching and see where it leads us."
Indiana might regain the services of Jordan Geronimo, who was a game-time decision Saturday. He ultimately didn't play. Johnson remains on the mend, and it is hoped he will return before season's end.