BLOOMINGTON – Basketball or back alley brawl? Indiana’s 18th-ranked men’s basketball team could take it either way Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against No. 24 Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights love nothing more than to slow the game down and make every possession a pitched battle. After a hot offensive start by the Hoosiers, that’s exactly how much of the game transpired.
Indiana survived the scrap and occasionally even thrived playing that style. Though Rutgers threatened, Indiana never let the Scarlet Knights take a second-half lead as the Hoosiers earned a hard-fought 66-60 victory, their seventh in eight games
“They were being tough. We were being tough right back,” said Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis as the Hoosiers won for the first time against Rutgers since 2018, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Scarlet Knights.
Jackson-Davis led Indiana (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) with 20 points and 18 rebounds. In the second half, Jackson-Davis surpassed 2,000 career points, only the sixth Indiana player to reach that mark.
Jackson-Davis now has 2,004 career points. His next target on the all-time Indiana list? His coach, Mike Woodson, who finished with 2,061.
“I remember playing against him my freshman year to now. It’s like the dude has been doing it since then since he was a freshman, been that dominant,” said Indiana guard Miller Kopp, who began his career at Northwestern.
Kopp added 18 points as he made 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and he was part of a good defensive effort from Indiana’s guards.
Rutgers (16-8, 8-5) never got going from 3-point range (32%) and never got much in the way of dribble penetration for easy layups. Center Clifford Omoruyi led Rutgers with 15 points.
“What really stood out to me was his effort on the defensive end of the floor, how he’s sitting down and he was guarding,” Jackson-Davis said of Kopp. “He was really, really locked in on the defensive end, and when you’re playing like that on both sides of the ball, a player like him, he really impacts the game at a high level.”
Early on, it didn’t seem as if the task would be very tough for the Hoosiers. Against the best field goal defense in the Big Ten entering the game (and fifth-best scoring defense nationally), Indiana shot in the 70% range for much of the first half, settling for an impressive 60.9% at halftime.
A 14-3 run staked the Hoosiers to a 27-14 lead with 8:22 left. Kopp, often demonstratively calling for the ball with Rutgers leaving him open, scored five during the surge.
“I’m always trying to move and get in his line of vision, and when we lock eyes, I know it’s coming. It’s just being super opportunistic. That’s all, really,” Kopp said of calling for the ball.
Indiana’s first-half lead peaked at 14, and the margin was still at 12 with 3:50 left before the Hoosiers let Rutgers off the hook. The Scarlet Knights finished the half with an 11-2 run, fueled partly by three Indiana turnovers. The halftime lead was just 38-35.
Rutgers briefly tied the contest early in the second half, before a 9-2 run gave Indiana a nine-point edge with 14:40 left.
From there, the game was played Rutgers’ way. A fierce physical test to the bitter end.
With Rutgers switching defenses from man to various zones to keep Indiana off balance, the Hoosiers went into a shooting funk, ultimately converting just 32% of their second-half shots.
After Jackson-Davis reached the 2,000-point mark with 11:09 left, putting back his own miss for a two-handed stuff, Indiana didn’t make another field goal until the 2:26 mark.
“We looked tired tonight, and I’m not using that as an excuse. We just didn’t have any pop coming down the stretch, and I’ve got to get us over the hump what I see that happen,” Woodson said.
Yet, Rutgers never took the lead, even though the Scarlet Knights made Indiana defend very long possessions with seven second-half offensive rebounds.
Long possessions worked against Rutgers in trying to erase Indiana’s lead as the Scarlet Knights could never string together more than a bucket per minute. Still, with 3:09 left, Indiana’s lead was down to 59-56.
But Rutgers didn’t have a finishing kick.
Rutgers sandwiched two misses and a crucial missed front end of a one-and-one by Paul Mulcahy with 2:14 left around a Jackson-Davis bucket that ended Indiana’s field goal rut.
With 48 seconds left, relief finally came as Trey Galloway rebounded a Jackson-Davis miss for a layup that put Indiana up by seven, a margin Rutgers couldn’t dig out from.
Woodson lauded the emotional maturity of the Hoosiers — not only in not wavering in the face of a tough Rutgers challenge but also in how the team has come together in its 7-1 run.
“I think it’s at its all-time high. We’ve done some things in this last eight games, I think we are 7-1 in our last eight where guys, they just believe now, and that’s a big part of winning,” Woodson said.
The next two games are on the road for the Hoosiers. The first comes Saturday with a trip to Michigan to face the Wolverines for the first time this season.