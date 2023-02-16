BLOOMINGTON – Say you were at a roulette wheel and wanted to put your chips down with an Indiana women’s basketball theme, what would be your numbers?
There’s No. 2, the national ranking the Hoosiers currently own. There’s No. 9, the number of ranked teams Indiana has beaten. There’s No. 13, the number of consecutive wins Indiana has amassed and No. 25, the amount of wins Indiana has overall, a program record.
The real jeopardy is in picking the number that represents margin of victory over its latest ranked opponent. Whatever it is, just make sure it’s higher than seven, which is the lowest margin Indiana has won by.
No. 12 Michigan came to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday … what’s your number? If you had 16, cash in your winnings, as No. 2 Indiana romped to a 68-52 victory.
“I hope it looks like we’re having fun out there because I definitely am,” Indiana center Mackenzie Holmes said.
It was yet another reminder of the dominance the Hoosiers (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) have demonstrated throughout the season, especially in the last week. Indiana’s big win over Michigan came three days after Indiana defeated Ohio State by 24 in Columbus, Ohio.
Holmes led Indiana with 27 points and five blocks. Chloe Moore-McNeil chipped in 13 points. Yarden Garzon had eight rebounds.
Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico paid tribute to Holmes but also what makes her tick.
“When (Indiana) has such great balance, it’s really hard to double (Holmes). That allows her to be in a one-on-one situation. When you’re that good in a one-on-one situation, you’re as effective as she is. Part of it is her, part of it is who she’s surrounded be,” Barnes Arico said.
Emily Kiser led Michigan with 12 points. Michigan was short-handed as guards Laila Phelia (17 points per game) and Greta Kampschroeder (3.8 points per game) were both out.
Indiana rode its first-half runs to a commanding halftime advantage.
The Hoosiers and Wolverines (20-6, 10-5) traded blows on the first 10 possessions, each scoring on four of their five. Michigan led 9-8, but then Indiana leaned on its meal ticket to take command.
Holmes scored five points in a 9-0 run that put the Hoosiers up 18-9. In the first quarter, Holmes had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting.
Michigan punched back, cutting its deficit to three early in the second quarter. But then Indiana got peak production from its other established star.
Grace Berger was at her talismanic best. She flummoxed defenders with her hesitation dribble, she out-thought her way out of baseline pins and she found open teammates.
In a 12-0 run, Berger had five points and an assist as the Hoosiers led 34-19. Indiana settled for a 14-point halftime advantage. The Hoosiers made 55.6% of their first-half shots.
“She sets the tone for us. There’s a seriousness about Grace that really resonates in practice and in that locker room. I also think there’s a fondness they all have for her. I think they want to see her finish this the right way,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said of Berger.
After halftime, it was Moore-McNeil’s turn. She had a pair of 3-pointers and an assist in an 8-0 run to start the second half as Indiana’s lead reached 22.
Moren loved Moore-McNeil’s defense, too.
“She did an outstanding job on Leigha Brown (nine points). She continues to be such a high-level, elite defender for us,” Moren said.
The Hoosiers' lead peaked at 24 in the third quarter. Michigan cut the margin down to 13 in the fourth quarter, but Indiana was never in serious jeopardy of conceding the lead.
Indiana next hosts Purdue on Sunday. An Indiana win over the Boilermakers would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title, depending on Iowa’s game at Nebraska on Saturday.