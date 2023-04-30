BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s baseball program had the perfect set-up in its weekend series against Maryland.
The 25th-ranked Hoosiers had home-field advantage and a one-game lead over the Terrapins atop the Big Ten. National recognition was being lauded on Indiana for its successful season to date as the Hoosiers were projected as a potential NCAA regional host.
However, once the weekend began, it became an unmitigated nightmare for the Hoosiers.
Maryland’s 14-8 victory over Indiana on Sunday completed a weekend sweep for the Terrapins – the first sweep the Hoosiers have ever endured at Bart Kaufman Field and the first at home since 2011, when Indiana still played at the now-dismantled Sembower Field.
It wasn’t just that Indiana got swept, which can happen in baseball even to good teams, but it was the manner of the sweep.
The Hoosiers got crushed. Maryland outscored Indiana 43-12 in the three games. It was a statement series for the defending Big Ten-champion Terrapins and a sobering fall to Earth for the Hoosiers, who are now two games back and in a three-way tie for third place after Michigan State also passed Indiana in the standings.
“It was a big series going in, but it’s baseball. It’s tough to win every series,” Indiana shortstop Phillip Glasser said.
Indiana’s pitching, the best statistically in the Big Ten entering the series, was badly exposed -- and right from the start.
In the second at-bat of the series, against Indiana starting pitcher Seti Manase, Maryland’s Matt Shaw hit a long home run to dead center field. Two pitches later, Maryland’s Nick Lorusso went yard to left center. Maryland led 3-0 on Friday before Indiana sent a batter to the plate.
Later, a seven-run Maryland fifth-inning sealed Indiana’s fate in a 13-2 loss. Just as damaging, Indiana couldn’t hit Maryland starter Nick Dean, who entered the game with a five-plus ERA but struck out 10 while scattering five hits.
The mood from the Hoosiers was to bounce back – as they had done in three previous 2023 series when they dropped the opener – but Maryland had other plans.
Maryland once again scored before Indiana batted. Shaw’s RBI double in the first put Maryland up 1-0. A Kevin Keister one-out single in the second made it 2-0.
Indiana was never ahead to start in any of the weekend games.
“You might be pressing a bit, but we competed well. It wasn’t that guys weren’t engaged,” Mercer said.
Indiana responded with a Josh Pyne RBI single in the second, but Maryland’s offensive prowess was undeniable. Luke Shliger’s two-run homer in the fourth made it 4-1. Shaw struck again in the sixth with a two-run homer, and then a nine-run Maryland eighth inning against the back of the Hoosiers’ bullpen sealed Indiana’s fate.
Sunday’s game was more competitive, but no less prolific for the Terrapins. After a scoreless first inning, Maryland went on to score in every subsequent inning.
This time, Indiana at least had the bats to match. The Hoosiers took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the fifth as a Bobby Whalen sacrifice fly, a two-run Devin Taylor homer and an RBI double by Carter Mathison gave the Hoosiers their only lead of the series.
It didn’t last. Shaw tormented Indiana again with a solo home run to tie the game. A 56-minute rain delay in the seventh just delayed the inevitable. Shliger’s two-run single made it 9-7 as the Terps scored two in the seventh and eighth innings and three in the ninth.
Maryland’s combined numbers in the series were jaw-dropping. All 43 of the runs Indiana conceded were earned. Of the 27 batting positions in the Maryland order over three days, the Terrapins reached base at least once from all of them, with at least one base hit recorded out of 25 spots.
Five different Terrapins had six base hits or more, led by Shaw, who was a combined 8-for-14 with three home runs and six RBI.
Indiana will try to regroup next weekend when it plays a three-game set at Northwestern.
“We’re going through our learning moments. It’s the first time they’re going through this,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said. “There are greater tragedies in the world then getting your butt kicked in a baseball game.”