BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football has enough questions of its own going into its Saturday season opener at Memorial Stadium.
There’s a still unannounced quarterback change. There’s skill position players in more prominent roles needing to prove themselves. There’s an entirely revamped defense. There’s the future of Tom Allen’s leadership itself.
All of these questions would be asked regardless of the Hoosiers’ opening day opponent. When you toss No. 3 Ohio State into the mix as that opponent, it exponentially adds to the questions Indiana was already facing.
The Buckeyes pile on current and historical baggage to the Hoosiers’ mission of pulling a major upset. Ohio State has 16 players who were All-Big Ten in 2022, including consensus All-American wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Buckeyes (11-2 in 2022) have won 15 straight season openers, and their dominance over the Hoosiers is infamous. Ohio State has won 28 in a row in the series and has only lost twice in 32 previous trips to Bloomington.
Allen has no real choice other than to make the best of it.
“I think there's nothing like being tested by the best. Those that are elite competitors, they thrive in that. They want that. They can't wait for those things to happen,” Allen said. “Even though it isn't the easiest way to start something out, I think it also can be the best way for you to become who I believe you can become.”
Indiana co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri knows first-hand what the Hoosiers are going up against, having been a senior analyst with the Buckeyes in 2022.
His focus is on Ohio State’s prodigious offense. While Harrison (77 catches, 1,263 yards, 14 TD) is a nightmare to contend with, he is not alone. Ohio State’s three-headed monster at receiver is a daunting challenge.
Emeka Egbuka (74-1,151-10 TD) and Julian Fleming (34-533-6 TD) are more than capable of taking the load off Harrison if he is blanketed by the Hoosiers.
“While there is some familiarity with what the people look like and how they function, you still have to stop them,” Guerrieri said. “What are the fundamentals of defense regardless of who we’re playing opening game? How do we tackle? How do we face the ball in space? Those are the biggest things as far as execution as opposed to knowing exactly what’s going to happen.”
Ohio State has said it intends to use two quarterbacks. Kyle McCord was named the starter.
It’s McCord's second chance to be the starter. He started once against Akron in 2021 after an injury to C.J. Stroud, who held the job through the 2022 season on his way to being drafted second overall by the Houston Texans in April.
The Buckeyes will also use Devin Brown, who attempted one pass in 2022.
“You have to watch a lot more film. You have to focus in on the gameplan for both guys. It was expected that they would do that. They’re both good. They bring different things, so you have to hone in on different details,” Indiana safety Noah Pierre said of the two quarterbacks.
Indiana will, at long last, reveal its starting quarterback. Whether it’s Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby, they will face an Ohio State defense that is strongest in the middle.
Linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers are the hub of the Buckeyes’ 4-2-5 defense. Eichenberg finished third in the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year media poll.
Indiana (4-8 in 2022) counters with running backs Josh Henderson and Jaylin Lucas. The Hoosiers hope they can put pressure on opposing defensive backs with the likes of Cam Camper and transfers like E.J. Williams and Dequece Carter.
Regardless of the mountain it might seem the Hoosiers have to climb from the outside looking in, they’re not seeing it that way.
Pierre was asked whether the opponent can be taken out of the equation in mental preparedness.
“It’s not a tough task to remove that logo. We play football at the end of the day. They bleed like I would bleed,” Pierre said.