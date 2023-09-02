BLOOMINGTON -- It’s not unfair to say when Indiana meets Ohio State in football, more than a few Hoosiers fans cringe and await the fate the Buckeyes have in store for them.
History has taught us that. Indiana hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1988. The Hoosiers have only prevailed against Ohio State in Bloomington twice in a series that began during the Teddy Roosevelt administration.
Moreover, the 2023 iteration of Buckeyes came into Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the third-ranked team in the land. The Buckeyes are committed to redeem themselves after a College Football Playoff near-miss semifinal loss to eventual champion Georgia. Ohio State also has an embarrassment of riches – with perhaps the best group of receivers in the country.
So cringing is understandable, but the Hoosiers – 30-point underdogs entering the contest – provided some surprises in front of a near sellout crowd that meant this meeting with the Buckeyes wasn’t so bad this time around.
No it wasn’t a win for Indiana, Ohio State slowly crept to a 23-3 victory, but in a game many thought would be a laugher, the Hoosiers played their part in making sure this was more of a drama than a comedy at their expense.
Almost all of the hope came on the defensive side of the ball. With only linebacker Aaron Casey and defensive back Noah Pierre as returning starters, Indiana’s defense was a mystery coming in.
That mystery was revealed to be a surprisingly physical and resilient unit.
Ohio State was held to 380 total yards, and the Buckeyes were just 2-of-12 on third-down conversions. Field goals (three) were more numerous than touchdowns (two) for Ohio State.
Buckeyes super receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, both 1,000-yard producers in 2022, were held to a combined five catches for 34 yards.
“We showed who we are a little bit. I feel like the defense played well,” Casey said. “I’m glad I got to see what I got to see today.”
Casey was outstanding with 11 tackles. New defensive end Andre Carter, who has drawn raves in camp, lived up to it with two tackles for loss, both of which slowed or stopped Ohio State drives.
“Years prior it was 50 points by halftime. Twenty-points is a step in the right direction. That might be the lowest they score all year,” Carter said.
Not to be left out was a super-human effort from Indiana punter James Evans. He averaged 54.2 yards on six punts and was a one-man field position flipper, consistently forcing the Buckeyes into long drives.
None of this was enough as Indiana’s offense struggled. Indiana coach Tom Allen revealed the plan all along was to start Brendan Sorsby against the Buckeyes and Tayven Jackson against Indiana State next week, with both playing in each game.
Neither signal-caller produced. Sorsby completed 8 of 16 passes, most attempts coming with the game out of touch in the fourth quarter, for 58 yards. Jackson completed 1 of 5 passes for 24 yards.
Indiana’s run game wasn’t productive, either. The result was a paltry 153 yards of total offense. The Hoosiers’ lone saving grace was moving the sticks with six third/fourth-down conversions.
“Two young guys, probably a little more conservative than we will be moving forward - definitely more conservative than we will be moving forward, but at the same time just got to continue to get better,” Allen said, referring to the quarterbacks.
When Ohio State scored on its first series – via a 7-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams – it seemed the predicted rout might be on, but it never materialized.
Indiana kept the ball in the first half nearly as long as the Buckeyes. A Chris Freeman field goal with 6:15 left in the second quarter made it 7-3.
Late in the quarter, a key play did not go Indiana’s way as the Hoosiers tried to keep their deficit minimal. At the Indiana 22-yard-line with 11 seconds left in the half, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was hit by Indiana’s Jacob Mangum-Farrar, and the ball came loose. Indiana recovered the fumble.
However, it was ruled on the field as an incomplete pass as McCord’s hand was deemed to be moving forward. Ohio State survived and got a field goal to take a 10-3 halftime lead.
“I thought it was a hit and a fumble. So obviously we would have had the ball and saved us three points,” Allen said.
In the second half, Ohio State took the game over for good by controlling the ball, 10:08 in the third quarter alone. A field goal and a 3-yard Williams run put the game out of Indiana’s reach. The 20-3 lead proved too much for Indiana to overcome given the struggles of the offense.
The Hoosiers have a short turnaround as they host FCS Indiana State next Friday.