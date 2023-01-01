BLOOMINGTON – After tranquil seas for most of the season -- Grace Berger’s knee injury excepted -- the Indiana women’s basketball team has encountered choppier waters since Big Ten play resumed.
A loss at Michigan State last Thursday knocked No. 4 Indiana from the ranks of the unbeaten. Prevention of a further slide wouldn’t be easy as a tricky home contest Sunday against a solid Nebraska team beckoned.
It took more than 40 minutes to determine whether that slide would be averted. Overtime suggested it was more of a chore than Indiana hoped for, but in the end, the Hoosiers demonstrated toughness in riding the storm out.
That toughness was born out of defense. Indiana shut out Nebraska in the extra period to make it look easier than it was in a 74-62 triumph at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“(Nebraska) not scoring in overtime is a fantastic thing for us,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We are built for these moments. This is when your conditioning in the summer shows up.
“You try to outlast people because you’re in great shape. I thought Nebraska looked tired in the end, and we didn’t look like that.”
Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Parrish chipped in 16 points, including five in overtime. Isabelle Bourne led Nebraska (10-5, 2-2) with 15 points.
Indiana had plenty to overcome. The Hoosiers struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 4-of-16 from beyond the arc.
Nebraska, on the other hand, converted 40.9% from 3-point range, and they tended to come in bunches to blunt any momentum the Hoosiers had. The Cornhuskers only had one stretch in the second half where they failed to score on at least four straight possessions.
It all illustrated how deep the Big Ten is this season and how difficult it will be to maintain momentum in a punishing 20-game conference gauntlet.
“We are four games into the Big Ten and we can’t take anyone for granted. Every win is important with the strength of the conference this year. Every night is going to be a battle,” Holmes said.
Both teams were coming off of losses – Nebraska was beaten by 17 by No. 14 Michigan on Dec. 28 in Lincoln – but the Cornhuskers seemed more willing to answer the early bell.
Nebraska came out firing, making four of its five 3-point attempts in the first quarter. Overall, the Huskers converted 9-of-14 from the field, leading by as much as seven early on. Holmes kept Indiana afloat with seven first-quarter points, but Nebraska had a 22-19 edge at the end of the first period.
In the second quarter, Indiana adjusted defensively. Trapping inside the arc, the Hoosiers sped Nebraska’s ball-handlers up. Suddenly, shots stopped falling, and the Huskers became turnover-prone. After the red-hot start, Nebraska only converted 25% in the second quarter and had seven turnovers.
The Hoosiers struggled from the field, too, making just 23.5% in the second period. It was enough to inch the Hoosiers ahead but only by a point at halftime, with a 31-30 advantage.
Indiana couldn’t break free in the second half, either. Nebraska punched first again to take a 41-36 lead early in the third quarter.
Indiana was mired in a 3-point slump in which the Hoosiers failed to make a long-range shot from the first to fourth quarter. Nebraska led 48-47 at the end of the third period, and the contest was never more than a one-possession proposition for the rest of regulation.
Parrish’s layup with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 62. Both teams squandered chances to win in regulation.
However, Indiana held Nebraska without a point in the final 2:22 of regulation, and that proved to be the canary in the coal mine for the Huskers.
A turnover by Nebraska on its first overtime possession was an omen. Parrish hit a 3-pointer with 3:57 left in overtime to get the Assembly Hall crowd roaring.
“As a shooter, you go through slumps, and it’s kind of hard. I think I missed four or five in a row. In the fourth quarter, I air-balled one, but Coach Moren said to keep shooting. Knowing she has that confidence in me really gives me the confidence to keep shooting,” Parrish said.
From there, Yarden Garzon, previously quiet in the contest, took over. She had five points, two steals and a blocked shot to help Indiana pull away at last.
“She was great defensively in that overtime. We can get stops and make big plays to show we’re the tougher team,” Parrish said.
Indiana has a week off before it travels to Northwestern next Sunday.